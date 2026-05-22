Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Image Image Alt Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rich Homie Quan’s estate released “Still Dead” with an AI-generated music video that quickly prompted debate online.

Some fans and critics questioned the ethics of using AI to recreate the late rapper’s likeness for a posthumous visual.

The rollout has renewed discussion about consent, legacy, and how Hip Hop is navigating AI technology after an artist’s death.

Since Rich Homie Quan’s passing in 2024, fans have continued to revisit his catalog while watching how his team handles future releases. On Friday (May 22), Quan’s estate unveiled a posthumous single titled “Still Dead,” which was said to have been inspired by the 2022 death of PnB Rock. The release sparked plenty of discourse online, largely due to the AI-generated visual that accompanies it.

The video opened with an AI-rendered Quan walking through a cemetery before shifting into scenes that place him in what appears to be a club, inside a home with his children, outside a residence near luxury cars, on a plane, in New York, and inside a hotel room. One scene shows him being approached by law enforcement, which connects loosely to the song’s lyrics about “Hip Hop police.” Later, a child figure, presumed to be a young version of the late Atlanta rapper, is seen rapping in a bedroom before running to hug his older self. The clip closes with a tease for what appears to be a forthcoming posthumous project, possibly titled That’s Rite 2.

On social media, reactions have been mixed, with many focusing on the ethics of the rollout. On X, one user stated, "This don’t sit right wit my spirit." Music critic Anthony Fantano wrote, “This is messed up as hell,” while a commenter pushed back by asking if Quan would have had an ethical concern. Another post argued that the teaser could mark a larger turning point for the industry. "This is bigger than backlash," the user wrote. "It’s a debate about legacy, consent, and whether AI is preserving an artist ... or replacing their voice with something that only looks like them."

Others reacted with surprise. “Did I just see an AI music video... of RICH HOMIE QUAN?!?!” a fan expressed. Some responses were less about criticism and more about grief, including one fan who said, “I still can’t believe Rich Homie Quan gone.”

“Still Dead” brings a larger AI debate to Hip Hop

The reaction to “Still Dead” speaks to a bigger question now facing music estates and labels: How far should posthumous releases go when new technology can recreate an artist’s likeness?

In this case, the conversation is especially sensitive because the song itself deals with danger, mortality, and the fear of not making it home to one’s children. For some fans, the AI-generated visual deepens the discomfort surrounding the release. For others, it may be seen as another way to keep Quan’s voice and story alive.

“Still Dead” has pushed Rich Homie Quan’s legacy back into public conversation while raising fresh questions about consent, grief, and how Hip Hop should handle AI after an artist is gone.