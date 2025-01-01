Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff/Contributor via Getty Images, Nykieria Chaney/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West, Timbaland and Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kanye West has always been at the forefront of pushing boundaries, whether it’s through production, fashion or his highly controversial thought process. So, when he admitted to using artificial intelligence-generated vocals before promptly denouncing AI in the same breath, it felt like classic Ye behavior. His fans are used to the contradictions, the grand declarations and the immediate walk-backs. Nonetheless, this particular move was far more important than just the Chicago star’s latest antic. It speaks to the industry’s uneasy reckoning with technology that could redefine Hip Hop as we know it.

West previously acknowledged the matter in a February 2025 interview with Justin Laboy for “The Download.” “I’m incorporating AI the same way I incorporated Auto-Tune. It’s a tool, not a replacement.” On Tuesday (March 18), he took to X to leak his upcoming project. “BULLY film [and] album not finished, and half the vocals [are] AI,” Ye revealed in a now-deleted text before continuing, "I'ma re-sing ‘cause I actually hate AI now.” The contradiction only added to the confusion. Was the resource a revolutionary tool or something Ye was running from?

Timbaland’s AI reinvention: “God presented this tool to me”

West isn’t the first or the only one dabbling in artificial intelligence. Timbaland, one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated producers, has been openly experimenting with it in the studio. Unlike Ye’s erratic approach, the Virginia beatsmith fully embraced AI as a creative supplement and described it as the evolution of sampling. Additionally, his partnership with Suno, a generative AI music startup, led him to generate thousands of beats and entire compositions in a matter of months. To him, AI isn’t a crutch; it’s an accelerant.

While some see this as a revolution, others – including many of his contemporaries – see it as an existential threat to human artistry. Timbaland was unwavering in his stance. “You can put out great songs in minutes,” he told Rolling Stone. “I always wanted to do what Quincy Jones did with Michael Jackson’s Thriller when he was [almost] 50. So, my Thriller, to me, is this tool. God presented this tool to me.” While many artists have criticized AI’s involvement in music, Timbaland remains adamant: “Musicians should work with AI companies to figure out, like, ‘How do we eat off of this?’”

Playboi Carti and the AI debate over MUSIC

Playboi Carti's new album, MUSIC, found itself at the center of AI-related debates for entirely different reasons. Long before its release, fans were generating AI versions of his work, making their own “King Vamp” tracks with voice replication tools. When MUSIC finally arrived, speculation arose that Carti himself used AI-generated vocals on certain songs. According to DJ Akademiks, Carti denied the accusations outright (plus, there is no indisputable proof of any of this).

This uncertainty is what makes AI in Hip Hop such a contentious conversation. It is all evolving at breakneck speed, to the point where some fans can’t tell if what they’re listening to is real or machine-generated. For some, AI represents a loss of authenticity, the erosion of what makes an artist unique. For others, it’s simply another “tool,” no different than the advent of drum machines, synthesizers or voice correction software.

Ye, Timbaland and Carti’s entanglement with AI represents three different perspectives in the genre’s ongoing debate. Kanye dabbles, regrets and then changes course. Timbaland leans in, seeing it as a path forward. Carti becomes a case study in how AI is already reshaping the listener’s perception of what’s genuine. None of them provide a clear answer on whether AI is good or bad for Hip Hop. The reality? That answer is still unfolding.