On Wednesday (Jan. 29), REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia platform, officially unveiled REVOLT Sports, a bold expansion into the competitive realm of athletics. This new division offers extensive content that blends deep storytelling with insightful discussions at the intersection of sports and culture.

At the forefront of this venture is NFL legend Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler who played for teams like the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, and the New Orleans Saints throughout his decorated career. Joining him is media personality and cultural commentator Kayla Nicole. Together, they co-host “REVOLT Sports Weekly,” which delivers unfiltered, engaging conversations with some of the most influential figures in different mediums of entertainment.

The program features locker-room-style discussions and offers behind-the-scenes perspectives from athletes, celebrities, and cultural thought leaders. Expect appearances from the likes of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Reggie Bush, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Jake Paul, and Lil Wayne, all of whom will share candid insights and untold stories for fans to enjoy.

“Sports have always been synonymous with our culture, shaping our communities and reflecting some of the stories that matter most,” said REVOLT Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. “With the launch of REVOLT Sports, we’re not just adding to the conversation — we’re redefining it, authentically. [This partnership] allows us to create hundreds of hours of content that further connects sports, culture, and community like never before.”

Marshall added, “Their team has blown me away with their vision and energy, and I’m learning so much from this partnership. Together, we will push boundaries and prove we can go further, creating something special at the intersection of sport and culture.”

“REVOLT Sports Weekly” is now available, with new episodes premiering on REVOLT’s digital platforms every Wednesday. This partnership also includes linear distribution on Thursdays through providers such as Comcast, DirecTV, Spectrum, Fios, Philo, and more.