Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings attend Riverside Hawks Sports Gala With Earn Your Leisure on October 29, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Fans can use code REVOLT to receive 50 percent off admission through the official ticket checkout.

The event runs Aug. 7-9 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Confirmed speakers include Serena Williams, Steve Harvey, Nick Cannon, T.I. and Jermaine Dupri.

REVOLT is teaming up with Invest Fest for its 2026 event! Announced on Monday (June 22), the partnership helps open the door for more aspiring entrepreneurs, creatives, and business leaders by making the cost of admission even more accessible.

“The best partnerships are built on shared values. Invest Fest has become one of the most influential platforms in culture by creating a space where financial literacy, entrepreneurship, ownership, and innovation come together,” REVOLT’s Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham said in a press statement. “What Rashad and Troy have built is far more than an event. They’ve created a movement that’s empowering the next generation and helping shape the future of culture. At REVOLT, we’re proud to partner with Invest Fest to amplify the conversations, voices, and ideas driving that future.”

Slated to take place Aug. 7-9, co-founders and CEOs Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings will take over the Georgia World Congress Center alongside some of the biggest names in business. Even better, REVOLT readers can use the discount code REVOLT on Invest Fest’s website to get 50 percent off the general admission and VIP admission tickets.

2026’s Invest Fest brings Serena Williams, “Earn Your Leisure” favorites, and more to Atlanta

Much like last year, Invest Fest is bringing an exciting slate of names from business, entertainment, sports, and music. Previously announced headliner Serena Williams will take the stage for an in-depth conversation about her championship mindset and business success. Attendees can also look forward to seeing Steve Harvey, Nick Cannon, T.I., Salt XO founder Jhalesa Seymour, Anthony Anderson, Vic Mensa, and Keith Lee, just to name a few.

Of course, plenty of “Earn Your Leisure” favorites and return guests will also be in the building, among them 19Keys, Ian Dunlap, and Kenny Burns. The bill notably features some of the greatest names across Hip Hop and R&B, including Jermaine Dupri, Joey Bada$$, Berner, Jagged Edge, and Hitmaka. See the full lineup below, then continue scrolling for how to get tickets.

How to get 2026 Invest Fest tickets with REVOLT’s discount code

For anyone interested in attending 2026’s Invest Fest, general admission and multiple VIP packages are available for a limited-time early bird price. Each tier includes full access to Friday through Sunday programming, entry into the Vendor Marketplace, and access to previous Invest Fest recordings.

Once you pick the option that works best for you, you’ll be prompted to check out, where you can enter the discount code REVOLT for 50 percent off. Shop admission passes here!