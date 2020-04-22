Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Wireless Festival in London, UK Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few artists have impacted the Billboard Hot 100 like Drake. Since his blog-era breakthrough, the Toronto native has amassed 13 No. 1 hits on the iconic chart. His Billboard reign includes everything from solo singles that dominated airwaves to major collaborations with peers like Rihanna, Future, and J. Cole. Each track represents a different chapter in his evolution, both musically and culturally.

This list isn’t about picking favorites or ranking his hits from best to worst. Instead, it’s a celebration of every time Drake reached the top — whether by launching viral dance crazes, crafting summer-defining anthems, or leveling up with help from Hip Hop and R&B’s biggest stars. These songs charted, then they shaped the moment.

Below, we revisit every Drake song that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In each entry, we provide background, context, and what made that particular release stand out in the artist’s ever-growing legacy.

1. What’s My Name – Rihanna feat. Drake

Drake’s first trip to the top of the Hot 100 came courtesy of Rihanna, whose sultry Loud standout “What’s My Name?” introduced their undeniable chemistry to the world. Originally intended as a solo record, the song became a full-fledged duet after RiRi asked Drake to jump on it — and he delivered a particularly flirty verse that turned a math joke into pop culture gold. With production from Stargate and a breezy dancehall rhythm, it was the first of many Drake-assisted bangers to dominate the charts and radio alike.

2. Work – Rihanna feat. Drake

Drake’s second Hot 100 No. 1 came by way of another unforgettable collaboration with Rihanna. The standout from her album ANTI, “Work,” arrived just as the Toronto star began fully embracing Caribbean sonics and patois-flavored lyricism. Rihanna’s hypnotic hook, built over Boi-1da and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s island-tinged production, made for an instant radio smash. Drake slid in with a scene-stealing verse: “If you had a twin, I would still choose you,” he crooned — a toxic but charming standout line that instantly caught fire. The record would spend nine weeks at No. 1, further fueling rumors of the duo’s off-screen chemistry and setting the stage for Drake’s global music dominance later that year.

3. One Dance – Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

Drake’s first Hot 100 No. 1 as a lead artist leaned heavily into afrobeats, UK funky, and dancehall. Built around a sample of Kyla’s “Do You Mind,” the song also featured vocals from Nigerian star Wizkid. Its stripped-down production, crafted by Nineteen85, 40, and DJ Maphorisa, marked a bold sonic shift for Drake. “One Dance” held the top spot for 10 weeks and briefly became Spotify’s most-streamed song, accelerating the global influence of streaming and international collaborations on mainstream pop and Hip Hop charts alike.

4. God’s Plan – Drake

Drake’s first true solo No. 1 debuted atop the Hot 100 and stayed there for 11 weeks. Produced by Cardo, Yung Exclusive, Boi-1da, and 40, the anthemic track found Drake celebrating his success as divine fate: “And still, bad things, it’s a lot of bad things that they wishin’ on me.” The song also became an instant cultural moment thanks to its viral video, which showed Drake giving away nearly $1 million in cash and gifts across Miami. It was a heartwarming gesture that reframed rap generosity in the social media age — and won him a BET Humanitarian Award.

5. Nice For What – Drake

This bounce-inspired anthem dropped while “God’s Plan” was still No. 1 — and quickly replaced it. Produced by Murda Beatz with samples of Big Freedia and Lauryn Hill, “Nice for What” paid tribute to hardworking women navigating independence, motherhood, and dating. The empowering message was paired with a star-studded video featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and more. It topped the Hot 100 for eight nonconsecutive weeks and marked a rare moment when a rapper turned a high-energy club record into a celebration of womanhood, using nostalgia and regional flavor to craft something instantly timeless.

6. In My Feelings – Drake

The viral centerpiece of Scorpion, “In My Feelings” exploded after comedian Shiggy’s “#InMyFeelingsChallenge” turned it into a dance craze. Produced by TrapMoneyBenny and BlaqNmilD, the song name-dropped “Kiki,” “KB,” and “Resha” while also giving bounce music another mainstream boost with vocals from Magnolia Shorty and City Girls. The track topped the Hot 100 for 10 weeks and became the summer’s biggest song, with Drake eventually crediting Shiggy for the record’s momentum. “In My Feelings” also introduced a new generation to New Orleans’ club sound — and marked Drake’s third No. 1 of 2018, an all-time career high.

7. Toosie Slide – Drake

Released at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, “Toosie Slide” felt tailor-made for TikTok. The dance instructions in the hook — “right foot up, left foot slide” — sparked immediate viral traction, especially after influencer Toosie helped launch the choreography. Produced by OZ, the song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, making Drake the first male artist to do so three times. While some critics questioned its intentional meme-ability, the single extended Drake’s cultural chokehold into a new era of social media music consumption, proving he could still shape the zeitgeist from the isolation of his Toronto mansion.

8. What’s Next – Drake

The lead track from Scary Hours 2, “What’s Next,” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 — Drake’s fourth time doing so. Produced by Supah Mario and Maneesh, the hard-charging single found him in boast mode: “I sit in a box where the owners do, a boss is a role that I've grown into.” The minimal, bass-heavy beat gave room for punchline-heavy verses about fame, deals, and designer flexes. It also marked the start of a historic Billboard feat: All three songs from the EP entered the chart’s Top 3, making Drake the first artist in history to pull that off in a single week.

9. Way 2 Sexy – Drake feat. Future and Young Thug

This tongue-in-cheek standout from Certified Lover Boy flipped Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” into a trap banger about confident narcissism. Produced by TM88, TooDope, and Lil Yachty, the song leaned into absurdity — complete with a campy music video that saw Drake spoofing action flicks, workout tapes, and cologne ads. Future crooned, “I’m too sexy for this syrup,” while Thug brought high-fashion chaos to the final verse. It debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, giving Drake his ninth chart-topper and proving that even the most unserious single could dominate with the right chemistry and cultural timing.

10. WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake and Tems

Built around a haunting sample of Tems’ “Higher,” this Future-led track delivered one of Drake’s most emotionally raw guest verses in years: “I can hear your tears when they drop over the phone.” Produced by FNZ and ATL Jacob, “WAIT FOR U” blurred the lines between toxic love and genuine longing, with Future balancing vulnerability and detachment. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, giving all three artists a historic moment — especially Tems, who became the first Nigerian artist to top the chart. A cinematic music video added a medieval twist to their modern heartbreak.

11. Jimmy Cooks – Drake feat. 21 Savage

The lone rap cut on Honestly, Nevermind, “Jimmy Cooks” felt like a surprise encore — Drake and 21 Savage trading menacing bars over a Memphis-inspired beat from Tay Keith, Vinylz, and Cubeatz. The title nodded to Drake’s Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks, but the content was all boss talk: From RICO paranoia to lavish threats. The track debuted at No. 1, giving Drake his 11th Hot 100 chart-topper and setting the stage for their full-length collab, Her Loss. It also earned triple-platinum status and marked one of 21 Savage’s most high-profile appearances before the album rollout began in full.

12. Slime You Out – Drake feat. SZA

A moody R&B slow burn, “Slime You Out” marked Drake and SZA’s first official collaboration and the lead single from For All the Dogs. Co-produced by Drake, Cadastre, 40, BNYX, and more, the song sparked headlines for its messy rollout — particularly Halle Berry’s objection to the unauthorized use of her slime-soaked Kids’ Choice Awards photo as promo art. Drake’s controversial bars (“Whipped and chained you like American slaves”) drew backlash, but the song still debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also gave SZA her second chart-topper following “Kill Bill,” and Drake his 12th.

13. First Person Shooter – Drake feat. J. Cole

Drake and J. Cole finally reunited for a full-length moment on “First Person Shooter,” a two-part lyrical showcase that gave Cole his first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song debuted atop the chart thanks to sky-high streaming numbers and capped Drake’s tie with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1s by a solo male artist. While the Spider-Man bar went viral, it was Cole’s “Muhammad Ali” comparison and Drake’s “Beat it, what?” jab that stirred the pot, fueling the rivalry that led to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” months later — and a seismic shift in rap’s power dynamic.