On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Drake revealed that his 2016 hit, the Kyla and Wizkid-assisted "One Dance," has officially crossed 3 billion streams on Spotify. On his Instagram Stories, the Canadian star shared a text message from OVO Sound President Mr. Morgan about the milestone.

"‘One Dance’ is officially your first 3 billion stream single [and] the seventh ever on Spotify,” read the text from the executive. "I remember walking into [Noah '40' Shebib's SOTA Studios] and [seeing] your chalkboard with the working track list for Views. There was a song called 'High Powered.' I asked which it was and you said, 'It’s [a Nineteen85] beat I haven’t recorded yet, but it’s the single and it’s gone!'” Nineteen85, 40, and Wizkid were also tagged on the post.

Along with "Hotline Bling," "One Dance" was initially released as a promotional single from Drake's fourth studio LP, Views. The dancehall and Afrobeats-inspired offering proved to be a massive success when it peaked at No. 1 in 15 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, where it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. "One Dance" was certified 11-times platinum by the RIAA.

In an interview with "Rap Radar Podcast," Drake acknowledged Wizkid as a major factor behind the song's success.

“I’m not one of those people that can be inspired by something and be like, 'Oh, that was inspiring. Thanks,' and then just move on with it under my arm running down the field. I gotta at least honor the person that handed me the football before I ran for the touchdown," he said. "Wizkid was on the song with me. I had blessings from the real dons in that space, you know. I know those guys, I link with those guys, I go to their shows, they come to my shows, they touch my stage."