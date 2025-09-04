Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake has officially reached a new level of greatness. As of this week, the Toronto native reportedly surpassed The Beatles for the most cumulative weeks charting on the Billboard 200 — clocking over 3,348 weeks across his discography. The milestone places him ahead of one of the most iconic acts in music history and solidifies his reign as the defining artist of the streaming generation.

From Take Care and Nothing Was the Same to Views, More Life and Scorpion, Drake’s albums have shown remarkable longevity, with multiple projects charting for hundreds of weeks each. According to The Express Tribune, he also leads the game in Billboard Hot 100 stats, with 358 total entries, 80 Top 10s, and 42 Top 5s. Add in 14 solo No. 1 albums and over 500 million RIAA-certified units, and Drake’s numbers speak as loud as his music does.

Drake’s historic Billboard record cements his global music dominance

This record-breaking achievement was first reported by the music stats X account Chart Data. Known for its no-frills reporting, the account has been cited across the industry for its accuracy — something its anonymous owner made clear in a past interview with Complex: “Numbers don’t lie. Having the information to confirm chart placement verifies the validity of the system.”

While the milestone alone is monumental, it’s also a snapshot of Drake’s broader legacy — one that's built on consistency, innovation and a deep connection to fans around the world.

Drake’s comeback after Kendrick Lamar clash proves his staying power

What makes this win hit even harder is the timing. Following a heated lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar, many critics assumed Drake might lose some of his grip on the charts. Instead of stalling, he’s been stacking new wins left and right.

“NOKIA,” his latest single from the joint album Some Sexy Songs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, just rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100, making it Drizzy’s biggest solo hit since 2023. Initially dipping after its debut, the track surged back into the Top 5 thanks to a cinematic video directed by Theo Skudra. The album itself is also maintaining steam, much in part thanks to the smooth, seductive energy that made the OVO duo iconic in the first place. When the pressure’s on, The Boy doesn’t just survive — he adapts, refocuses and finds a new way to win.