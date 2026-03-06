Image Image Credit Official album artwork Image Alt Artwork for EMG’s ‘Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1 is an 18-song release hosted by DJ Whoo Kid and produced by DJ Profluent, with Jeffrey “J Money” Burton as executive producer.

The lineup spans established and emerging artists, including Raekwon, Styles P, Waka Flocka Flame, Juelz Santana, Conway the Machine and Jim Jones.

Beau’Joli appears on “Slow It Down” with Fabolous and also joins Juelz Santana on another track from the project.

On Friday (March 6), REVOLT’s 440 Artists and Empowerment Music Group officially released Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1, a new compilation that pulls together established East Coast names and newer voices under one banner. Hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, the 18-song project arrives after an initial push led by Raekwon and Shyst Vader’s title track and expands that vision with appearances from Styles P, Waka Flocka Flame, Juelz Santana, Conway the Machine, and Jim Jones, among others. DJ Profluent and Jeffrey “J Money” Burton are also credited as producer and executive producer, respectively.

Along with Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1’s release is a second single titled “Slow It Down,” a Beau’Joli and Fabolous collaboration that comes paired with a video directed by WillC and Tana. The visual keeps the concept simple and polished, with Beau’Joli performing in a bedroom for much of the clip. Fabolous delivers his verse in a separate room inside the residence before the action shifts outdoors to New York City.

Other notable standouts from EMG’s action-packed drop include Max B and Vader’s “One and Only” and the Ghostface Killah-assisted “Heavy Artiller.” The closing “Da Cypher” brings together Conway, 38 Spesh and Dave East for one of the harder lineup moments on the project.

Beau’Joli gets a bigger spotlight on the compilation

For Beau’Joli, the release works as a bigger introduction. The North Carolina native started performing in church as a child before moving to Atlanta and sharpening her presence through local open mics. Early records (ex. “Addicted”) helped build attention, while subsequent releases like “Single,” “Timeless 2 Me,” and “Mind Going Crazy” added to that momentum. Post-EMG signing, she linked with Jones and Vader for 2025’s “Life With You.”

Her role on Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1 goes beyond one placement. In addition to “Slow It Down,” she also appears on “Invite Only” alongside Juelz Santana.