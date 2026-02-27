Image Image Credit Screenshot from Raekwon and Shyst Vader’s “Reshaping The Culture” visual Image Alt Raekwon, Shyst Vader, and the EMG crew Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Raekwon and Shyst Vader’s new collaboration serves as the first single from Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1, distributed through REVOLT’s 440 Artists partnership with Empowerment Music Group.

The March 6 compilation will be hosted by DJ Whoo Kid and includes appearances from Ghostface Killah, Fabolous, Max B, Conway the Machine, and others.

The rollout also spotlights Beau’Joli, whose recent singles and streaming growth mark her as an important part of EMG’s expanding roster.

REVOLT’s 440 Artists is kicking off a new partnership with Empowerment Music Group (EMG) by putting the spotlight on “Reshaping the Culture,” a new single and matching video from Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon and label signee Shyst Vader. The release sets the tone for Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1, a compilation album arriving March 6 via 440 Artists distribution.

On the record, Raekwon’s detailed, cinematic rap style meets Shyst Vader’s hungry delivery, creating the kind of hard-edged East Coast pairing EMG says it wants this campaign to be built around. The visual leans into that same gritty energy, emphasizing a collaboration that’s less about trend-chasing and more about bars, presence, and New York-rooted attitude.

For Shyst Vader, the moment also doubles as a major step in his solo push. The artist describes himself as “The Legendary Rookie,” with years of groundwork behind him and a mindset that treats every release like a first big break. Born in New York City and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, he’s previously built momentum through stage work and past collaborations with names like DJ Khaled, Waka Flocka Flame, Beanie Sigel, Jim Jones, Petey Pablo, and J. Cole. Also noted was his visibility in the battle rap world, as well as a 2019 milestone when Big Tigger presented him with the “Best Face Chain Award” at the BET Awards.

Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1 will be hosted by DJ Whoo Kid, produced by DJ Profluent, and executive produced by EMG CEO Jeffrey “J Money” Burton. Guest names include Ghostface Killah, Fabolous, Max B, Millyz, Conway the Machine, 38 Spesh, and Dave East, among many others. “The REVOLT/440 partnership is a defining step toward building lasting infrastructure centered on ownership, independence, and sustainable growth for our artists,” Burton said via press release. “We’re not chasing moments — we’re building legacy.”

EMG looks to also make waves with Beau’Joli

In addition to Shyst Vader, Reshaping the Culture, Vol. 1 will serve as a proper introduction for another artist: Beau’Joli. She started performing at 7 years old in her family’s church in North Carolina before relocating to Atlanta and sharpening her presence through local open mics.

Her breakout single “Addicted” helped build buzz, and she followed that run with releases like Born For This and “Single.” Additionally, “Timeless 2 Me” surpassed 100,000 views in a two-month stretch, and “Mind Going Crazy” generated over 50,000 streams in a similar time period. Later drops like Break and Bloom continue to gain traction across social platforms.