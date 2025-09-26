Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Courtside” visual Image Alt Waka Flocka Flame and Flau’jae performing in the latter’s new “Courtside” clip Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The “Courtside” video showcases Flau’jae’s grind in both music and basketball, with Waka Flocka Flame adding his signature energy.

The visual reflects her dual identity as an NCAA athlete and Hip Hop artist, emphasizing her versatility.

Flau’jae’s recent highlights include a Teen Vogue cover, “AGT” performance, and community work in Savannah, GA.

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), recording artist and college basketball standout Flau’jae released the official visual for her latest single, “Courtside,” featuring Waka Flocka Flame. The track, produced by Marnimuzik and Wonderyo, was released via Roc Nation Distribution and recently highlighted as part of the NFL’s “Songs of the Season 2025” campaign.

The video matched the single’s intensity by showcasing the multi-talent balancing her dual passions of basketball and music. Scenes included workouts in the gym and performance shots that emphasized both her lyrical delivery and athletic determination. Waka Flocka brought his trademark energy and helped cement the record as a celebration of competition and star power.

“Courtside” continues a breakthrough run for Flau’jae. Earlier this summer, she unveiled “Remember When,” a tribute to her late father, rapper Camoflauge, which she performed on the national stage during the 20th anniversary special for “America’s Got Talent.” She also released installments of her “Flaumix” freestyle series, including “Went West (Flaumix)” and “Whim Wammie (Flaumix).”

The momentum extends beyond music. At just 21 years old, Flau’jae is entering her senior season as a guard for LSU’s women’s basketball team, where she already secured an NCAA Division I national championship and recognition as the program’s leading scorer. Off the court, she became a cultural figure, recently gracing the cover of Teen Vogue’s September issue and using her platform to advocate for community causes, including her annual back-to-school giveaway in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

From “America’s Got Talent” to NCAA and Hip Hop success

Known as “Big 4,” Flau’jae’s journey has been rooted in balancing multiple lanes. Since performing on “America’s Got Talent” at 14, she has built a career that blends her family legacy in Hip Hop with her own path in athletics. Her latest single reflected that duality, with lyrics referencing hustle, ambition, and resilience: “I'm really bout my respect, please don't play with my check.”