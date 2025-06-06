Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Remember When” video Image Alt Flau’jae Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Flau’jae Johnson’s “Remember When” is a raw tribute to her father, late rapper Camoflauge.

The video blends old footage, family moments and Flau’jae’s rise from Savannah to LSU.

As both an NCAA star and rising artist, Flau’jae is carrying her father’s legacy into a new era.

NCAA champion and lyrical prodigy Flau’jae Johnson released what might be her most emotionally raw song to date. Titled “Remember When,” the track and its accompanying visual dropped on Friday (June 6) and offers fans an unfiltered look into the pain and power that have shaped her life and career. On her latest release, Flau’jae paid homage to her father, the late Savannah rapper Camoflauge (Jason Johnson), who was killed in 2003 before she was born.

In the song, she walked listeners through her childhood trauma, struggles with identity and the weight of carrying her father’s name. Her storytelling is rich with specificity: “My mama couldn't smile when she had me, she had to mourn, they killed my pop while I was in her womb.” Her bars reflect a poetic duality — pain and progress, heartbreak and hustle. “We used to drive Toyotas, now everything is so foreign,” she stated before continuing, “I don't just want a Grammy, I want an Oscar.”

The "Remember When” visual brings Flau’jae’s message to life

The music video, equally poignant, features archival footage of Camoflauge, intimate family moments and Flau’jae’s growth from a young performer on “America’s Got Talent” to a fierce collaborator with Lil Wayne. Visuals from her hometown of Savannah, her basketball highlights and even a tribute image of her father round out the piece as a cinematic journal entry. In one scene, she rapped directly to her grandmother, “It hurt me so bad, we ain't got that relationship, just because what happened to my dad.” The generational scars still ache.

The LSU star continues to shine as dual threat in music and sports

This release adds to an already impressive résumé for the 21-year-old LSU star. She’s fresh off select tour stops with BossMan Dlow and a coaching spot at the 2025 BET Celebrity Basketball Game. She’s also one of the stars of “Full Court Press,” ESPN’s docuseries following top women’s college basketball players.

“Remember When” follows her February project, Flau & B, and reinforces her ability to cross genres while staying rooted in her truth. Hopefully, there’s plenty more coming from Flau’jae musically sooner than later.