Currently, Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson are showing out for Minnesota’s Timberwolves and Vikings teams, respectively. As such, ESPN decided to throw them on the cover of their latest digital issue, which showed the two swapping jerseys for some NBA-NFL unity. Even better, the snap is a recreation of when Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss did the same thing, further proving the North Star State’s decorated sports history.

Within the interview, both spoke to ESPN about the possibility of bringing a trophy to Minnesota. “The people are too good here. The fan base is too good. It’s been a long time coming,” Jefferson stated. “If I can, I’m trying to be here for my whole career,” Edwards added. “I ain't trying to go nowhere.”

Both athletes made big waves for their teams. Since being drafted by the Vikings in 2020, Jefferson played in the Pro Bowl and landed on the All-Pro team in each of his first three seasons. In 2022, he earned Offensive Player of the Year honors after becoming the youngest to lead the league in receptions and receiving yards. Earlier this year, he signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed, a lucrative deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Edwards found his niche after being drafted by the Timberwolves in the same year as his NFL counterpart. He became an NBA All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, the latter year of which saw him lead his squad to the Western Conference Finals (they eventually lost to the Dallas Mavericks this past May). Edwards also won a gold medal on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Jayson Tatum.