Image Image Credit Law Ho Ming / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Classroom Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A substitute teacher at a Minnesota high school is under fire after being accused of reenacting George Floyd’s murder. As PEOPLE reported on Friday (Oct. 18), Woodbury High School sent out a letter to parents regarding the alleged incident on Monday (Oct. 14). The individual in question, Steve Williams, was identified by authorities in nearby Prescott, Wisconsin, where he’s employed as law enforcement.

The letter was signed by the principal, Sarah Sorenson-Wagner, along with the superintendent and assistant superintendent of South Washington County Schools, Julie Nielsen and Kristine Schaefer, respectively. “Students reported that the substitute teacher said he thought students would want to hear about his life as a police officer. The substitute teacher is not a police officer in the state of Minnesota,” it said.

The letter, which can be viewed here, also provided bullet points of everything that happened. In addition to recreating Floyd’s tragic death on a student, school leadership wrote that Williams “twisted a student's arm,” “fake punched a student with his fist” and stated that “police brutality isn't real.”

The letter continued, “This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create [an] open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education. The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools. We are partnering with Teachers on Call, our substitute contracted vendor, to ensure that this person is removed from the Teachers on Call substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in our school district.”

PEOPLE added that Williams was placed on administrative leave while Prescott officials conducted an internal investigation. “The city of Prescott and the Prescott Police Department find the current allegations, if true, made against Mr. Williams to be very disturbing, reprehensible and we in no way condone his actions,” an official statement read. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the South Washington School District, staff and students.”