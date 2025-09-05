Image Image Credit Tiffany Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr attend the Xbox NBA Baller Beats VMA Afterparty. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ian Alexander Jr.’s real-life expressions and humor helped shape the voices and personalities of Huey and Riley Freeman.

Regina King drew from her experiences as a mother to bring emotional depth and authenticity to both characters.

King continues to honor Ian’s legacy through her creative work, including her MianU wine brand.

The emergence of Regina King as a voice actor in “The Boondocks” remains among her most iconic roles. As the person behind both Huey and Riley Freeman, King brought the animated brothers to life with a performance shaped by her son, Ian Alexander Jr. The original iteration of the groundbreaking series, created by Aaron McGruder, aired from 2005 to 2014 and left a lasting mark on adult animation.

In an interview with Complex, the Academy Award winner revealed that the somewhat high-pitched, yet raspy voices of the animated characters were molded by her son. “I was pulling from Ian. You know, just the way he... because when we started ‘Boondocks,’ Ian might have been maybe seven years old,” she shared.

Furthermore, the Poetic Justice standout explained, “He was the age of Riley. So, just the way he would breathe when he talks... it allowed me to kind of, since I’m playing brothers, they are supposed to sound similar… but they should have something different. So, Riley, just the cadence was more like Ian, you know. Huey was a more mature version of that.”

Ian inspired memorable moments in “The Boondocks”

Kids say the darnedest things, and when your mom is an actress, that means art can sometimes imitate real life. The Freeman brothers received more than just their voices from Ian; he is also partially credited for some of their one-liners. “Ian would say some things, and I’d come back and say, ‘Oh my God, Aaron…’” said King about her eagerness to emulate whatever moment of comedy her son had generated.

For instance, "When they’re talking about Ice Cube and Riley says, ‘… that’s the dude that does family movies now.’ That came from Ian… I could not wait to go back and tell Aaron, and that ended up in one of the episodes,” she fondly recalled.

The Emmy Award-winning actress had been showing her son an N.W.A. album when he recognized the gangsta rap legend. Long before his days as the star of Are We There Yet? and buddy cop flicks with Kevin Hart, Cube was a groundbreaking lyricist whose records packed a lethal punch of societal commentary and tales from the hood. His duality came as a surprise to Ian but made for comedy gold in “Pause,” from Season 2, Episode 9 of “The Boondocks.”

Ian passed away from suicide in 2022. He was 26 years old. His mother has continued to pay tribute to her only child with her latest business venture, MianU wine. Its name is a heartfelt nod to the young man, ensuring that his legacy will live on forever.