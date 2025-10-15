Image Image Credit Fresh. Image Alt Offscript Worldwide CEO Detavio Samuels with Off The Grid NYC Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Culture Soirée was a pre-CultureCon event hosted by Off The Grid NYC and Offscript Worldwide.

The evening featured live music, Smirnoff cocktails, and a diverse crowd of creatives and entrepreneurs.

Organizers emphasized innovation, collaboration, and cultural connection as the night’s driving themes.

New York City’s creative community gathered ahead of CultureCon weekend for an event that blended artistry, networking, and celebration. Organized by Offscript Worldwide and Off The Grid NYC, The Culture Soirée offered an intimate space for creators, executives, and tastemakers shaping today’s cultural landscape.

Held at the Black-owned Saint Lounge, the evening spotlighted community and creativity through a curated experience featuring live sounds, signature cocktails provided by Smirnoff, and a crowd that represented multiple corners of New York’s creative scene. The venue’s design and atmosphere, long recognized as a hub for expressive gatherings, added to the event’s sense of authenticity and inclusivity.

James Jones, owner of Saint Lounge, emphasized that the spirit of innovation guided the night’s energy. “At Saint, we’re all about curating vibes driven by innovation, culture, and good energy,” Jones said. “We are honored to host an event that celebrates visionary creators and inspires conversations pushing culture forward.”

Throughout the evening, attendees connected across industries, including music, media, fashion, and tech, all of which solidified how collaboration continues to fuel cultural progress. Conversations focused on emerging creative movements, representation in media, and the evolving relationship between art and community spaces.

Off The Grid co-founder speaks on the groundbreaking event

Petiri Reed, co-founder of Off The Grid NYC, described the soirée as both a milestone and a preview. “It was amazing to be amongst the likes of such vibrant and creative individuals,” Reed expressed. “This was the perfect start for our brand prior to hosting the official kickoff party for CultureCon. We’re looking forward to more moments in the future.”

By the night’s end, The Culture Soirée stood as a reflection of what makes NYC’s creative network thrive — meaningful exchange, shared purpose, and the continued drive to influence what’s next. The event also set the tone for CultureCon weekend, where the same themes of collaboration and community took center stage.

Check out some additional photos from the night below.

