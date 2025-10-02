Image Image Credit Steven Ferdman/Contributor via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, and Teyana Taylor at different iterations of CultureCon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At CultureCon, inspiration isn’t just part of the program; it’s the heartbeat. Every year, the convention brings together Black creatives, leaders, and culture shapers to share unfiltered wisdom that resonates long after the panels wrap. It grew into more than a conference and became a stage where vulnerability, strategy, and creativity collide in ways that spark movement.

From actors reflecting on self-determination to entrepreneurs breaking down the real path to financial freedom, CultureCon built a reputation for delivering gems you cannot find anywhere else. Bigger than mere soundbites, these moments are guiding principles for navigating artistry, career, and community.

That’s why we pulled together some of the most powerful quotes from the stage. They serve as reminders to bet on yourself, embrace your lane, and keep pushing forward. So, pull up this year, take notes, and leave with inspiration built to last.

1. “I’ve learned to really trust my inner compass... Learning that no is a complete sentence, and that often a small no is really a big yes.” — Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross spoke on becoming more herself with age, and how self-definition leads to confidence. She urged the audience to honor boundaries and lean into intuition, reframing rejection as redirection. Her words captured CultureCon’s spirit of bravery, authenticity, and the freedom that comes with clarity of purpose.

2. “You have to protect your energy... If you’re hanging out with somebody with a dark cloud over them, you think you’re not gonna get wet from the storm?” — Taraji P. Henson

Henson urged young creatives to be intentional about their circle, reminding them that energy is contagious. Her words reframed community-building as a matter of self-preservation and focus, pushing people to choose relationships that align with their growth rather than weigh them down. Look for more gems from Henson when she makes an appearance at CultureCon 2025.

3. “You got to be delulu till it’s true-true. Like, I just had to be a little crazy... I had to look past logic.” — Coco Jones

Jones was talking creatives through the ugly in-between — when logic says quit, but conviction says push. Framed as a playful mantra, her point was serious: Sustained belief (plus work) bridges the gap between uncertainty and the breakthrough.

4. “You don’t have to change people in order to love them; you just have to meet them where they are.” — Sterling K. Brown

Brown spoke on broadening how we see one another, especially Black men, beyond rigid boxes. His charge, both simple and radical, was to lead with acceptance, expand empathy, and let representation reflect people in their full, human complexity.

5. “I thought the wait was punishment, and I realized the wait wasn’t punishment... It was preparation for what was already written for me.” — Teyana Taylor

Taylor reflected on moments when career doors seemed closed, admitting she once mistook delay for denial. With time, she saw those pauses as vital groundwork, when she was able to redirect her focus and position herself to invest in spaces that reciprocate love, purpose, and long-term creative growth.

6. “Every no is you getting closer to your yes.” — Jay Ellis

During a sit-down about committing to craft and pushing through rejection, Ellis urged creatives to study the game, know the rooms they’re entering, and keep moving despite setbacks. The quote caps a run where he stressed preparation, authenticity, and persistence, making it a clean, versatile pull for anyone weighing a leap into film, TV, or any creative lane.

7. “Why on earth would you want to be normal? … All the differences that are you make you, you.” — Cynthia Erivo

At CultureCon, Cynthia Erivo reflected on her journey and her starring role as Elphaba in Wicked. She emphasized that individuality is power, not liability, urging creatives to embrace being “outside of the norm” as their true strength. It’s a reminder that representation in blockbuster spaces matters.

8. “Once you become a creator, you are a business.” — Tiffany James

James reframed the creator path as enterprise: Structure an LLC, track write-offs, and keep more income through smart tax choices. She then demystified investing by telling the crowd to start simple (S&P 500), think cause-and-effect (inflation, AI chips), and use markets to create liquidity that funds your creative career.

9. “The ultimate level of confidence is saying, ‘F**k you... I don’t give a f**k about what you think.’” — Law Roach

Roach explained that celebrity was never the goal — it came as a byproduct of doing great work. He urged creatives to own their visibility, embrace authenticity, and support one another financially. Ultimately, confidence is the ultimate freedom and the tool to break industry barriers.

10. “Even amidst the negativity that we experience, the fact that even people that are most worried about our future get up and choose to do the work means there’s a future worth rooting for.” — Yara Shahidi

Shahidi framed optimism as a practice rooted in community and purpose. Launching her SiriusXM podcast to “open [the] door,” she treated audio as ancestral storytelling (accessible, imaginative, and galvanizing) and invited listeners to co-create hope, move through fear, and sustain their work through curiosity, service, and relationship equity.

11. “You have to be really prepared to be bad and suck for like a very long time, but you have to believe it yourself. Stop chasing trends.” — Ziwe

Fresh off her show’s cancellation (“You can’t cancel me!”), Ziwe distilled her ethos: Ignore haters, reject imitation, and anchor in the voice you’ve had since childhood. Success, she argued, comes from enduring the messy apprenticeship, trusting your taste, and committing to original work loudly and relentlessly.