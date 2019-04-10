Image Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapsody Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This Sunday (March 17), Rapsody will release her fourth studio LP, Please Don't Cry. Earlier today (March 14), the North Carolinian talent unveiled the official artwork for the album and a message to her supporters.

"The last four years have been a beautiful, challenging, exciting, scary, journey back to self," she wrote on Instagram. "A becoming. A reintroduction. An unveiling. An unlearning. A knowing. An unplugging. A welcome home. A reality check. A love story with the reflection in the mirror. And I love her. She’s raw. Imperfect. Real. Goofy. Intelligent. Cool as a cucumber. Patient. Kind. Mad. Emotional. Funny. Quiet. Swear she gangsta. Thoughtful. Grateful. Forgetful. Overwhelmed. Once a month, she got an attitude. She cares deeply. Sometimes too much. She’s a lot of things. She’s complex. But, I think that’s what makes her special. And I can’t wait for you to get to know her."

Fans can also check out the full tracklisting for Please Don't Cry. The project will consist of 22 songs with collaborations alongside Phylicia Rashad, Bibi Bourelly, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Baby Tate, Alex Isley, and more.

The long-awaited effort will follow the critically acclaimed Eve, which made landfall back in 2019. That project boasted contributions from the likes of Queen Latifah, J. Cole, SiR, JID, GZA, and D'Angelo.

Take a look at the full tracklisting for Please Don't Cry below. If you missed it, you can enjoy the album's lead single -- the Hit-Boy-assisted "Asteroids" -- here.

Please Don't Cry tracklist:

1. "She's Expecting You" feat. Phylicia Rashad

2. "Marlanna"

3. "Asteroids" feat. Hit-Boy

4. "Look What You've Done"

5. "DND (It's Not Personal)" feat. Bee-B

6. "Black Popstar” feat. DIXSON

7. "Stand Tall"

8. "That One Time"

9. "3:AM” feat. Erykah Badu

10. "Loose Rocks" feat. Alex Isley

11. "Diary Of A Mad B**ch" feat. Bibi Bourelly

12. "Never Enough" feat. Keznamdi

13. "He Shot Me"

14. "God's Light"

15. "Back in My Bag"

16. "Niko's Interlude" feat. Niko Brim

17. "Raw" feat. Lil Wayne

18. "Lonely Women"

19. "A Ballad for Homegirls” feat. Baby Tate

20. "Please Don't Cry Interlude" feat. Phylicia Rashad

21. "Faith"

22. "Forget Me Not" feat. Amber Navran and Phylicia Rashad