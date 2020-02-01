Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne isn’t happy about his experience during the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday (Feb. 29). Near the game's ending, the Young Money head honcho hopped on Twitter to air out his gripes about the situation.

"Wow! [I] got treated like s**t at the Lakers game just now," he wrote to his followers. "I figured they’d do me [like] that sooner or later either because of what I said about [Anthony Davis], or simply [because] they don’t [f**k with me], which I [had gotten] that vibe from 'em as well. So, all good, I get it. F**k ‘em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."

During a November 2023 appearance on "UNDISPUTED," Weezy gave a pretty scathing take about Davis. “I’ma keep it real. If you ask me, if the Lakers want to be a championship team in the future as well, you gotta get rid of A.D.," he said to co-hosts Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson, who then asked the rapper to expound on his opinion. "Because that’s his makeup, and that’s who he is. He’s shown us that, and I guess the only time he hasn’t shown us that is in New Orleans and the Bubble Championship. Get rid of him and get some good players. We don’t even need a superstar."

Lil Wayne has been outspoken about his lifelong love for the decorated NBA team, including during his appearance on REVOLT's "Drink Champs" in 2020. "I'm a Lakers fan forever... I was there when [Allen Iverson] stepped over [Tyronn Lue]. Do you know how much that hurt?" he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN at the time. "Do you want to know the funniest thing about it, though? All my homies... are Allen Iverson fans. I'm the only Laker fan in the crib."