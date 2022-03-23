Image Image Credit Dan Mullan/Contributor via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Contributor via Getty Images, and Unique Nicole/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, The Game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In Hip Hop and R&B, the word "retirement" is more suggestion than law. It’s a declaration often made at moments of frustration, transition, or transformation — sometimes out of burnout, sometimes out of spiritual necessity, and sometimes as a dramatic mic drop meant to spark conversation. But, more often than not, retirement doesn’t last. The stage, the fans, and the music itself always seem to pull these artists back into the spotlight.

For some, the comeback was within weeks or even days of announcing they were done, followed by new singles, remixes, or features. Others stayed away for years, recalibrating their identity or pursuing ventures outside music before feeling compelled to return. Whether motivated by personal reinvention, unfinished business, or creative curiosity, their reentries ranged from low-key uploads to triumphant full-length projects. In each case, the artist’s decision to return added a compelling new chapter to their legacy.

This list focuses on 13 rap and R&B artists who explicitly announced their retirement (publicly, dramatically, or repeatedly), only to later resume their music careers. Casual hiatuses, delays, or vague “breaks” weren’t enough to qualify. These are the artists who said, “I’m done,” with enough conviction before doubling back. Their reversals may or may not have drawn eyerolls, but they also reignited fan excitement and kept the cultural momentum going.

Here are 13 artists whose retirements didn’t stick. These returns remind us why Hip Hop rarely lets legends fade away quietly.

1. JAY-Z

Image Image Credit NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Famously (or infamously), JAY-Z released The Black Album as his grand finale, rapping, “They say they never really miss you till you’re dead or you’re gone.” A retirement party at Madison Square Garden and a Greatest Hits collection followed. Somewhat unsurprisingly, he subsequently returned with Kingdom Come, later admitting to Entertainment Weekly, “It was the worst retirement in history.”

2. Nicki Minaj

Image Image Credit NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Nicki Minaj shocked fans when she tweeted, “I’ve decided to retire and have my family.” Within weeks of that, she released “Fendi” with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz, then jumped back in full swing with features, singles, and albums like Queen Radio: Volume 1 and Pink Friday 2. Nicki later clarified that her “retirement” was more emotional than final.

3. Logic

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Logic Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Logic announced No Pressure would be his final album, telling fans, “It’s been a great decade… now it’s time to be a great father.” But retirement didn’t last long — he dropped “Intro” the following year, launched Twitch streams, and released Vinyl Days not long after. Logic explained to Variety, “I did retire, for a little bit, at least in my mind, from the bulls**t of the music industry. Then, I came to realize… I can make music on my terms.”

4. MaSe

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MaSe Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

After becoming one of Bad Boy’s biggest stars, MaSe shocked fans by retiring to pursue ministry. He later explained the move as a response to feeling spiritually conflicted. Some time later, he reemerged with the upbeat single “Welcome Back,” a new album of the same name, and a cleaner image. He’s continued to make headlines with surprise features and his hit show, “It Is What It Is,” with Cam’ron.

5. (No) Malice

Image Image Credit Joy Malone/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Malice Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

After Clipse’s Til the Casket Drops, Malice stepped away from rap, citing a spiritual awakening and renaming himself No Malice. He released Christian-themed solo projects like Hear Ye Him and a memoir about his transformation before fully stepping away from the spotlight. After a while, he gradually eased back in, reclaiming the Malice name and popping up as an occasional feature. Then came his universally applauded return on Let God Sort Em Out.

6. The Game

Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Game Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Game famously declared that Born 2 Rap would be his final album, positioning it as his swan song and a farewell to the rap game. Within years, he was back in full force with Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, a sprawling 30-track effort with production from Hit-Boy, Mustard, and others. Despite the previous retirement claim, Game doubled down on his legacy by name-dropping peers, revisiting beefs, and reminding fans he never really left the battlefield.

7. Lil Uzi Vert

Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert stunned fans when they hopped on social media to announce that they were “done with music.” “I wanna be normal.” Months later, they returned with “Free Uzi,” a surprise drop that reignited speculation around label issues. Uzi then delivered Eternal Atake, followed by Pink Tape, signaling a full creative resurgence. Though brief, Uzi’s retirement reminded fans just how unpredictable and essential they are to the modern rap landscape.

8. Jean Grae

Image Image Credit JP Yim/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jean Grae Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Jean Grae posted a farewell message on MySpace, stating she was stepping away from the rap world — a sign of burnout and disillusionment with the industry. Despite the dramatic tone, she eventually returned with Cookies or Comas and persisted through underground mixtapes and relentless touring. She subsequently dropped the acclaimed album, Everything’s Fine, with Quelle Chris — a politically sharp, lyrically dense project hailed as one of her best.

9. Yasiin Bey

Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yasiin Bey Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Yasiin Bey announced his retirement from music and film while detained in South Africa, later capping that chapter with a U.S. farewell tour. But retirement didn’t stick. He quietly returned with Negus, an audio-only art installation, and reunited with Talib Kweli for Black Star’s long-awaited album, No Fear of Time.

10. Too Short

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Too Short Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

At age 30, after dropping Gettin’ It (Album Number Ten), Too Short made a public retirement announcement, claiming to be done with rap. As we now know, his exit didn’t last. He returned with the very aptly titled Can’t Stay Away, and then scored a comeback hit with Blow the Whistle. In a REVOLT interview, he revealed how a conversation with DJ Red Alert brought him back to the fold.

11. Bow Wow

Image Image Credit Joshua Applegate/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

In August 2016, Bow Wow tweeted that the upcoming NYLTH album — executive produced by Snoop Dogg — would be his final project, announcing, “I always said I’d retire from music before 30.” Despite this, he never fully stepped away. While NYLTH never arrived, he did release Greenlight 6 and continued dropping tracks and collaborations.

12. A Tribe Called Quest

Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A Tribe Called Quest Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

After The Love Movement, A Tribe Called Quest disbanded and publicly framed the album as their last. Each member pursued solo ventures, and fans braced for finality. Following Phife Dawg’s passing, ATCQ reunited for We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service, a powerful closing statement that brought legacy features, social commentary, and classic group chemistry. Bittersweet, to say the least.

13. LL Cool J

Image Image Credit Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL Cool J Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

This one might be arguable. LL Cool J surprised fans by tweeting that he was retiring from music, only to reverse course hours later by teasing an album instead. It took almost a decade since that heart-stopping tweet, but the Rock The Bells frontman eventually blessed the world with The FORCE, which landed him back on the Billboard charts.