In Hip Hop, “Unc status” isn’t just about age. It’s a rite of passage. Within the Black community, the title of “Unc” carries more than the literal meaning of being someone’s uncle. It’s shorthand for stepping into an OG role: Part mentor, part comedian, part storyteller, part cautionary tale. You’re no longer the young one in the circle, but you’re still the person everyone looks toward for a mix of wisdom, entertainment, and seasoned cool.

What makes “Unc status” unique in the rap world is how it blends everyday Black family dynamics with rap culture’s larger-than-life personalities. Just like the uncle at the cookout who’s quick with a joke, a plate of food, or unsolicited advice, emcees in their Unc era embrace a new rhythm. They swap the fast lane for backyard grills, golf courses, kitchens, and family time, but keep their individuality intact. While not considered a traditional rapper, Lil Duval’s viral “Unctivities” made it clear that this era doesn't have to be completely devoid of debauchery, either.

From legendary artists to once-rowdy hitmakers turned doting fathers, the artists highlighted here show that living life in “Unc mode” is not about slowing down — it’s about leveling into a lane where maturity meets flavor (and, in many cases, humor).

1. Big Boi

Outkast’s Big Boi embodies Unc status with backyard vibes: Grilling lobsters, pool glistening, and his grandson by his side. It’s a snapshot of the cool, grounded OG energy that bridges family tradition with Hip Hop flair.

2. Snoop Dogg

Snoop is the blueprint for Unc mode. Whether showing off his dog, Baby Boy, taking a swim with an Olympian, or celebrating his grandchildren, he represents the beloved uncle who’s always around with a smile, a story, and a little game for the younger generation.

3. Rev Run

Rev Run entire Instagram is pure Unc energy: Photos of loved ones and inspirational words take up most of it. In one video, he and Justine Simmons could be seen in a “Run’s House” throwback dancing by the kitchen.

4. Boosie Badazz

UBoosie’s Unc lane is loud, unfiltered joy. He’ll cruise the lake just to be nosy with naughty neighbors and, in the same breath, root for his daughter as she parties with her friends on another boat nearby.

5. Trick Daddy

Cooking soul food while telling wild stories, Trick Daddy’s “B**ch I Got My Pots” captures Unc perfection. He’s the relative who can feed you, school you, and make you laugh all in the same sitting.

6. Scarface

Golf clubs in hand and music in the air, Scarface enjoys life with a post-OG calm. After surviving health battles, his Unc status shines as a symbol of resilience, joy, and Hip Hop endurance.

7. ScHoolboy Q

ScHoolboy Q shows Unc growth through golf and fatherhood. Once a gangsta rap face, he’s now the proud, playful dad who roots for his children (especially daughter Joy) and plays a few holes for the likes of Golf Digest.

8. Earl Sweatshirt

Complete with a grown man hairstyle, Earl Sweatshirt leans into making barbecue sauce for wife Aida Osman (in the most hilarious way possible). Adding to the laughs, another clip sees him decked in his best “Unc outfit” on the grill.

9. Project Pat

Between fried chicken runs and preacher-like sermons, Project Pat embodies Southern Unc energy. Whether blessing crowds with prayers or savoring comfort food, he moves like the uncle who’s both deeply spiritual and hilariously down-to-earth.

10. Juicy J

Juicy J took Unc experimentation to new heights with a full-blown jazz album (with help from bassist Endea Owens as guests). Watching him croon, you see an artist aging into eccentric, uncle-approved creativity — always surprising and always unapologetically himself.

11. T.I.

T.I. traded raps for stand-up comedy and channeled the uncle who tells stories until everyone’s doubled over. His shift into humor proves that Unc status is about confidence, reinvention, and never losing the spotlight completely.