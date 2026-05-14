Image Image Credit Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Quavo said it took significant convincing to get Takeoff to appear in Takeover, but the late rapper ultimately enjoyed being on set.

Released last Friday (May 8), the film stars Quavo as parolee Guy Miller and centers on Atlanta’s street racing scene.

During the interview, Quavo also hinted that a potential Migos movie could arrive down the line, though details remain under wraps.

Getting Takeoff to appear in Takeover took some serious convincing on Quavo’s part, but once he finally came around, the late rapper loved it. On Thursday (May 14), during an interview with “With Love With Ty Cole,” the Atlanta artist looked back on what it took to get his fellow Migos member into the film.

“You don’t know how hard it was to get him down to that movie set,” Quavo explained. “He just didn’t get it.” The rapper went on to share that, for his first film as the lead actor, he took on both live action and animation. The Rocket Power creator continued, “Anything that I normally get my hands on, I automatically put my family into it… I wasn’t taking no for an answer, so I drug him all the way down, and once he got to the set, he was like, ‘Okay.’”

Quavo later remembered the film crew getting Takeoff settled in, adding that his nephew liked “being to himself.” He said, “He enjoyed it and wanted to do some more.” Takeover, which came out last Friday (May 8), starred the “Himothy” hitmaker as protagonist Guy Miller, a parolee who gets roped into Atlanta’s street racing scene.

In addition to Quavo and Takeoff, the cast also included Serayah, Billy Zane, and LaMonica Garrett, among others. Watch the Takeover trailer below.

Quavo teases a potential Migos movie could come out in the future

Elsewhere in his conversation with Cole, Quavo teased that a Migos film could arrive somewhere down the line. “I got something up my sleeve to where we gon’ probably end up giving the fans some type of movie,” he teased. Although he couldn’t “give too much” away in terms of details, the rapper made one thing clear: “Y’all gonna be proud of us.”

In the years since Takeoff’s death, many fans have been hoping for a proper reunion between the group’s remaining two members, Quavo and Offset. From the sound of things, we may be getting closer to a follow-up to Culture III or, at the very least, a single.

Earlier this month, the KIARI artist posted footage of himself and Quavo in the studio together, though there’s no official word on when that material will be released. While we wait, scroll down to watch the full "With Love With Ty Cole" interview with Huncho.