Image Image Credit Peter Fox - Formula 1 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While 2024 saw Quavo testing his flow against the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lenny Kravitz, and Yeat, arguably, his most meaningful accomplishments of the year came from The Rocket Foundation’s gun violence prevention efforts. Speaking with Variety on Wednesday (Dec. 4), the “Himothy” rapper opened up about turning “tragedy into triumph” and his personal connection to the issue, especially after losing Takeoff.

“I felt like it’s a crisis that goes on everywhere,” Quavo told the publication. The Rocket Foundation launched in Atlanta — where Migos got their start — but the artist wants to expand his reach elsewhere. In 2023, he met with Kamala Harris at the White House, calling the moment a “big deal.”

“We celebrated. We felt like we were getting some answers [and] finally getting some things done. And this is just the beginning,” Quavo said. On the topic of his annual Huncho Day and giving back to Atlanta through back-to-school funds, Thanksgiving drives, and more, the musician explained, “Going to community centers in my neighborhood shaped who I am today, so I wanted to return that favor.”

Quavo also spoke on meeting with families who’ve either been affected by or lost loved ones to gun violence. He detailed, “It’s so emotional that you don’t know what to do about it. Once you see other people and other families who’ve been through the situation, you want to prevent anyone from feeling this grief. So that’s why I say when I get with those families, ‘I see a light shining through that. I don’t want anyone else to feel this type of pain.’”

The Rocket Power creator’s comments came weeks after he urged Donald Trump to continue the gun violence prevention policies he worked on with Vice President Harris. “It doesn’t have any red or blue on there. Gun violence [prevention] is for everybody and the world,” Quavo told TMZ.