The journey of Sarz becoming one of today’s renowned producers began when he sold his first beat in 2005 around the age of 15, as he previously recalled during an interview with Accelerate TV’s “The Whole Truth.” Fast forward to 2012, Reminisce’s “Kako Bi Chicken” dropped, marking what he considers as the first official hit that he produced.

In the span of nearly a decade, the star went from gaining co-signs within the Nigerian music scene to gaining global recognition. From working with the likes of Drake, Wizkid, and Tems to being behind numerous crossover hits — such as “One Dance,” “Come Closer,” and “Monalisa” — Sarz has been revered as one of the pioneers who have put all eyes on Afrobeats.

“It's amazing to see,” the talent described to REVOLT about the magnitude of Afrobeats’ moment in the music industry. “I know that 15-year-old kid that picked up FL Studio for the first time is so proud of who I am. That kid that used to adore Timbaland and Dr. Dre has seen his future self being with, having conversations, and working with these people. And also having his own music, being respected, and being consumed by people across the world. It's a dream come true to that kid.”

“It's not like I had a blueprint,” he added. “I just did my best every day and that's what's gotten me here… Coming from Nigeria, especially in that time, you can't even have a blueprint. You need to eat first.”

While Sarz has built an extensive music catalog producing for some of the biggest global artists, he’s further stepping into main character energy and readying his debut studio album, Protect Sarz At All Costs. He revealed to REVOLT that the album title was inspired by his father, who he says was strict and disciplined throughout his childhood.

“He didn't settle for anything less,” he recounted. “I never got first position [in class]. I think I got second position once, so that was never good enough. He was just so strict and we just felt like he didn't love us.”

“Ultimately, I think that built a very competitive spirit in me,” the star continued. “It built a sense of independence. And when I found music and music production, even though I wasn't great at it when I started, I just felt like I was better than everyone else. I was so competitive, and that kind of led me into shaping modern Afrobeats because I would say modern Afrobeats really came from my sound, and every new producer out there has, like, a bit of me somewhere. And that has to be protected.”

Along with creating his own music, Sarz is dedicated to supporting the next generation of African artists. In 2023, he partnered with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters to provide access to opportunities and capital for his imprint 1789, which aims to expand its “reach for artist discovery and catalog licensing in key African markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa, and other Sub-Saharan African countries,” per a press release.

In addition, Sarz’s partnership with UnitedMasters backs The Sarz Academy. Founded in 2015, the innovator created the nonprofit initiative to serve as an incubator for African creatives to receive training and business expertise to help them find success in the music industry. One of the young prodigies The Sarz Academy has supported is producer P.Priime, who has worked with Wizkid, Olamide, Rema, Asake, and Fireboy DML, to name a few.

Sarz’s efforts to empower and break down barriers for African talent all fall under his ultimate mission to preserve and protect the genre that he has poured into for nearly two decades — Afrobeats.

“I know how hard it was for me to get a name for myself in the industry,” said the musical talent. “I understand that struggle of the Nigerian kid that loves music, wants to be a producer, but their parents are like, ‘You can't do music 'cause music is for unserious people.’ I really started this academy to change that narrative, to help people, and to be a bridge to support young talent. It's so refreshing and it's so great to see people I mentored even doing things that I haven't done. Doing things even better than I'm doing. I'm very passionate about getting people like me to the places they need to be in a way shorter time than when I got there.”