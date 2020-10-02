Image Image Credit Derek White/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wallo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As expected, Wallo267’s episode of “Drink Champs” was less of an interview and more of a masterclass in purpose, resilience and elevation. Best known as one-half of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Wallo has inspired millions with his story, his grind and his no-holds-barred perspective on life after being locked up. Behind that global movement is a deep-rooted brotherhood with his cousin and co-host, Gillie Da King.

Gillie, a former Major Figgas frontman and respected Philly rap vet, was one of the first people to believe in Wallo’s vision post-release. Together, they built one of the most culturally important platforms in Hip Hop today — one that doesn’t just entertain, but also uplifts and informs. And while Gillie wasn’t the focus of this particular episode, his influence — and the bond they share — was present in much of what Wallo shared.

So, whether you're trying to bounce back, build up or break through, here are nine moments where Wallo dropped real-life gems that hit different — all in his own words. Plus, check out the full Drink Champs episode here.

1. Being yourself is the ultimate freedom

Wallo didn’t wait until fame or freedom to embrace who he really was — he’s been this way. From jumping over cars in the hood to posting viral videos in biker shorts, he’s always moved to his own beat. As he put it, “I was always me, you know what I mean? I knew, growing up around the way, [that] I was always funny… I was always down to do some goofy s**t, you know, and I was cool with that. Whether you laugh at me, whether you laugh with me, it didn't matter to me.” That refusal to fake it has become his superpower, especially in an industry where so many are performing an identity.

2. Energy doesn’t have to change — the direction does

Wallo never lacked energy. Back then, it had him in and out of trouble. Now, it fuels his empire. He explained how he had to redirect the same fire that once fueled bad decisions, saying, “I just was always energized. But a lot of times, my energy was towards some dumb s**t, street culture. And I was able to go through all the s**t I had to go through in order to transfer the energy. And I just kept being me.” That switch-up — from destruction to elevation — is why people from every block respect his growth.

3. The hood teaches you how to die, not how to live

One of the hardest-hitting parts of the interview was when Wallo talked about risk. Not the kind that gets you stripes in the streets, but the kind that makes you jump out of planes and explore life. “We run down the block, shoot somebody, do this crazy s**t, but we never take risk on living and just living life,” he said. “So, my whole thing is like, I'm just living life the best way. I don't care if you like it or you don't.” That’s the message: Take chances on peace, joy and adventure, too.

4. He had a bucket list while still behind bars

While most people come home from behind bars just trying to survive, Wallo came out with purpose. He had a vision board in his mind, and he’s been checking it off, one wild goal at a time. “I had a list of s**t I wanted to do… I jumped out of a plane. I went surfing… I went to every city I wanted to go in America,” he shared. “I just wanted to live life and be like, ‘I did anything I want to do.’” That’s legacy talk. Not just freedom — fulfillment.

5. The hood will clown you for choosing peace

Wallo spoke directly to the shame some people feel when they leave the “real one” lifestyle behind. And he didn’t bite his tongue about it. “In the hood, you get criticized for doing anything that's not dumb s**t,” he said. “If you decide to do anything that's not dumb s**t in the hood, you corny, you a lame, you a sucker.” It’s a dangerous mindset, and Wallo flipped it on its head by highlighting how the so-called “corny” ones often end up with homes, peace and purpose.

6. Accountability is where transformation starts

No excuses. No deflection. That’s the code Wallo lives by. When asked about his time inside and what led him there, he didn’t dodge. “I'm accountable for my s**t,” he said plainly. “Because if you're not accountable, how are you going to grow from this s**t? Because now you're lying to yourself.” That level of honesty is uncomfortable for some, but it’s the kind of truth that creates change — not just for yourself, but for the people watching you.

7. Forgiveness made him whole

One of the most emotional moments in the episode came when Wallo explained how he forgave his brother’s killer. Not because he was forced to, but because it allowed him to be present for the people who needed him most. “I'm not built to kill nobody that look like me,” he said with conviction. “I hope that a person will grow from that and become somebody better. But I can't, I'm just not cut like that.” In a culture where revenge is often glorified, Wallo offered an alternative: healing.

8. He’s tired of seeing us kill one another

The streets taught Wallo everything, but he’s unlearning what no longer serves us. And he’s pushing that message every chance he gets. One of the most powerful things he said during the interview was: “When is s**t ever going to stop? When [is] the annihilation of Black people by Black people going to stop? It's up to us. We got to figure this s**t out. So, I'm just trying to lead by example.” That’s not just a bar — it’s a mission statement for his life and work.

9. He saw the business in podcasting before most

Wallo might be a street philosopher, but don’t get it twisted — he’s sharp when it comes to business, too. One of the key moments that sparked “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” was when he read about Spotify’s investments in podcasting. “Spotify allocates $400 million a podcast in the first quarter of 2019,” he told N.O.R.E. and EFN. “I say, ‘D**n… They're giving out this paper.’ Next thing you know, it was on.” That move changed everything for him and Gillie — and proved that research and timing are just as important as talent.