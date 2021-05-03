Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor, Marc Piasecki / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Paige Hurd, Royce O’Neal Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Actress Paige Hurd is living a real-life fantasy while simultaneously breaking hearts as fans hilariously react to the news of her surprise engagement announcement. The former “Power Book II: Ghost” cast member and Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neal shared the joyous milestone with People in an exclusive story and photos on Saturday (March 1).

Per the outlet, the NBA star popped the big question during a Valentine’s Day getaway to Cabo San Lucas. "I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” he confessed. "I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise,” said the 6’6” baller about the romantic dinner. His soon-to-be blushing bride was caught off guard when dessert, a slice of red velvet cake, was presented with the words “Will You Marry Me?” written on the plate. The pair was photographed in matching blue and white striped short sets moments after the former child star said yes.

Fans learned of the budding romance just two short months ago on New Year’s Day. O’Neal uploaded a carousel of photos recapping 2024 — their first year together. Among the images were snaps of him and Hurd as they participated in the viral awkward holiday photoshoot trend. One, in particular, that was a hit on social media showed the actress on her hands and knees as the athlete sat on her back.

“Power Book II: Ghost” fans are in shambles

Men have dropped to their knees in disbelief after learning that their dream girl has met her perfect match. The hilarious comments on the Instagram posts shared by People, Hurd, and O’Neal include one man who wrote, “Unc not mad, Unc just hurt.” Someone else typed, “Tasha, have some sympathy. I just lost the love of my life." The reaction mirrored the pain Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, felt during Season 5 Episode 10 of “Power” when his love interest, Angela Valdes, portrayed by actress Lela Loren, was killed. The distraught drug kingpin famously told his wife to “have some respect” in his time of loss.

Hurd’s character in the franchise, Lauren Baldwin, briefly dated Tariq, Ghost’s son, played by Michael Rainey Jr. The Stansfield University hustler, known for his streak of vengeance, inspired two more viewers to comment, “St. Patrick, you know what to do” and “He [O’Neal] is next on Tariq’s list.” Comedic heartache aside, REVOLT and countless other fans wish the happy couple all the best as they chart a life together!