Image Image Credit Claudio Lavenia / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Pop Smoke, wearing a blue Off-White coat, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pop Smoke’s family is opening Pop’s Place, a new coffee shop in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

His brother, Obasi Jackson, announced the café and is currently hiring experienced baristas.

The venture connects to the Shoot for the Stars Foundation’s ongoing community work.

Pop Smoke’s legacy is continuing to grow in the very neighborhood that raised him.

The late Brooklyn rapper’s family is opening a new coffee shop called Pop’s Place in Canarsie. His brother, Obasi Jackson, announced the venture on Instagram while also putting out a call for experienced baristas to join the team. The space appears to be more than just a business, taking shape as a potential gathering spot rooted in community and memory.

“Pop’s Place is opening soon in Canarsie [hot beverage and fire emoji]. We’re looking for experienced baristas ready to be part of something special. Serious inquiries only. DM @shootforthestarsfdn @abmilknhoney @iamjazsmith to apply. #popsmoke #popsmokeofficial #popsplace #cafe #barista,” Obasi wrote in the caption of the hiring post shared on Instagram.

The flyer, which reads “Now Hiring! Experienced Baristas Wanted!,” signals that preparations are already underway. The exact address, menu and opening date have not yet been revealed.

As reported by REVOLT, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed in February 2020 at age 20 during a home invasion in Los Angeles. His death sent shockwaves through Hip Hop and beyond, cutting short a career that was just beginning to take off. According to Rolling Stone, the final defendant connected to the case was later sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Shoot for the Stars Foundation builds on Pop Smoke’s vision for youth

Even in his absence, the “Dior” hitmaker’s impact is still felt — not just through music, but through the initiatives his family has carried. The Shoot for the Stars Foundation, launched in his honor, reflects the same mindset that guided his life and career. As the organization states, “Shoot for the Stars” is the phrase that Pop Smoke lived by, using it to inspire young people and create access to opportunities.

Through the nonprofit, his family has continued efforts to support youth with resources, mentorship and educational tools, particularly for those who may not thrive in traditional school settings. His mother, Audrey Jackson, serves as the executive director, helping lead the mission forward.

Pop’s Place builds on that same purpose — creating a space where culture and connection meet. As it prepares to open in his hometown, it marks a new chapter shaped by those closest to him.