The Blue Carpet at Fox Studios in Los Angeles was alive with energy as Boys & Girls Clubs of America honored six teens who have been making a difference in their communities during their (BGCA) National Youth of the Year Gala. These young leaders have shown resilience, academic excellence, and a commitment to service. The celebration ended with one of them being crowned 2025 National Youth of the Year and accepting an awarded $50,000 scholarship. Boris Kodjoe was there to cheer them on, and when REVOLT asked the onscreen vet about mentorship, he didn’t gloss over the truth.

“Well, we need these up-and-coming leaders to mentor us,” he said. “You can’t possibly do a worse job than we have. So, I have a lot of hope and expectations in terms of this new generation taking the baton and running with it.” His delivery was candid, and it came with genuine belief in what’s next. “These are really trying times,” he continued. “And it’s important that we empower and support these kids to step out unapologetically, to continue to question authority and the status quo, to lead with empathy and a moral compass that is real, and to change the world.”

Hearing him say that in a space dedicated to inspiring young people spoke volumes. Kodjoe talked intently about accountability, adults owning their mistakes, and making room for the youth to lead. When REVOLT asked about the mentors who shaped his own path, the beloved talent didn’t give us one name or one story; his perspective on inspiration is bigger than that.

“You know, I found that I look up to everyone,” he told us. “Everybody has a story, and everybody that is courageous in who they are can be of inspiration. And so, I use any conversation, any dialogue I have with people, I use that as empowerment and as inspiration for myself.” That humility is what makes his words sit with audiences long after conversations end.

Lastly, when asked what song best described his life as he chatted with us on the blue carpet, he replied, “Oh, wow, that’s a great question -- ‘Happy’.” We love to see it! Peep the quick chat below.

For Kodjoe, mentorship is about listening, learning, and finding strength in everyday exchanges. Here at REVOLT, we agree on that all the way.