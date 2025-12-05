Image Image Credit Photo by Michael Butler Image Alt Ronald Wink Woodall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We don’t talk about mental health enough in our communities. And we certainly don’t talk about it enough in the entertainment industry — a space where public perception, performance pressure, and constant comparison collide on a daily basis. But in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to bring this conversation forward — not just as a CEO or co-founder or author, but as a Black man, a school counselor, and someone who deeply believes in the power of the right mindset.

As the CEO of The Talent Connect, I work with artists every day — actors, musicians, creators — many of whom are trying to balance the expectations of the spotlight with the weight of personal struggles. As a co-founder of The Production Wellness House, we are pioneering new ways to bring therapeutic wellness directly to the set, offering emotional support where it's most needed. And as a school counselor for over 20 years, I’ve watched young minds wrestle with anxiety, stress, and self-doubt — often without the tools or space to process it.

The truth is mental health should be normalized in every space — in our homes, in our schools, and, yes, especially on our stages and screens. No one is immune to burnout, breakdowns, or the quiet battle of feeling “not enough.” So why do we treat it like it’s taboo?

Let’s be real about mental health

Mental health isn’t just a buzzword or a crisis hotline when things go south — it’s an everyday commitment to preserving your peace. It’s the conversations we have with ourselves when the world is loud and unclear. It's how we recover when life throws curveballs. It's the baseline we return to so we can give our best to the world.

In the entertainment industry, there’s a pressure to “push through.” We praise the grind, applaud the hustle, and reward the overachiever. But when the camera cuts, who’s checking in on the emotional residue left behind? The struggles that an actor has to embody, the exhaustion of long shoot days, the anxiety of staying relevant — these aren’t small things. They weigh on the mind and body, and ignoring them comes at a cost.

That’s why at The Production Wellness House, we’ve built a bridge between the entertainment industry and the wellness space — because our artists, crews, and creatives deserve mental wellness support baked into the production process, not just when things fall apart.

But mental health isn’t just for industry insiders. It’s for all of us. And especially for you — the reader who might be pushing through silently. If no one’s told you lately: your mind matters. Your peace matters. You deserve to feel whole.

5 practical strategies to protect your mental well-being:

Whether you’re in the spotlight or navigating everyday life, here are five practical strategies I recommend for nurturing your mindset.

1. Create space for stillness

Our minds are bombarded with noise 24/7 — social media, news, notifications. Try carving out 10 minutes each day for stillness. That could mean meditation, quiet breathing, or simply turning everything off and checking in with yourself. Stillness isn’t laziness — it’s a reset button for clarity.

2. Set boundaries like your life depends on it (because it does)

Boundaries aren’t walls — they’re bridges to self-respect. Whether it’s saying “no” to a toxic situation, logging off after a certain hour, or declining work that compromises your peace — boundaries are mental wellness in action. Respect your own capacity.

3. Get real with your circle

Normalize check-ins with your people and build up a community that focuses on mental wellness. Ask more than, “How you doing?,” and really hold space. And be honest about your own struggles too. Vulnerability isn’t weakness — it’s leadership. When one of us opens up, it gives others permission to do the same.

4. Incorporate movement to move energy

You don’t need a gym membership to feel better. Walk, dance, stretch — just move. Physical movement activates your nervous system and helps shift emotional energy. Even a few minutes of movement can change your mood.

5. Talk to somebody who’s trained to listen

Therapy isn’t just for crisis — it’s for clarity. Whether it’s a therapist, counselor, or coach, find someone who can hold space for you without judgment. You’d be surprised how healing it can be to just be heard.

What I do to protect my peace

Even with all my titles and roles, I’m human first. I get overwhelmed. I feel the pressure. And I’ve had to build my own toolkit for stress management. Here are five things that help me personally when life feels like it’s doing the most:

1. Jogging

When I run, my mind slows down. It helps me recalibrate and puts everything in perspective. It’s a moving meditation that reminds me I’m still in control.

2. Golfing

Even though I'm horrible at it, golf isn’t just a game for me — it’s a getaway. It gives me the space to unplug, breathe, and be present without a phone or agenda.

3. Watching natural elements and rhythmic breathing

There’s something about the ocean, the sky, or even the trees that calms my spirit. Combine that with intentional, rhythmic breathing and I can literally feel my nervous system reset.

4. Reading self-affirming books

Words have power. When I read affirmations, especially ones rooted in purpose and self-worth, I feel grounded. My own book, “The Pocket Book of Quotes: An Actor’s Guide to Motivation,” is filled with those reminders.

5. Stretching

It might sound simple, it certainly is not for me (lol), but stretching releases endorphins and tension. It’s my way of telling my body, “You’re safe. You’re supported. Let go.”

A final word on the importance of mental health

For Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, I’m challenging all of us — especially those of us in the culture — to stop treating mental health like an afterthought. It is the foundation. Because you can’t create freely, love deeply, or live fully if your inner world is on fire.

We’ve already broken barriers in music, film, tech, and fashion. Now let’s do it in mental wellness too. Let’s normalize therapy. Let’s celebrate boundaries. Let’s protect our peace with the same passion we use to chase our dreams.

And remember, healing is not linear, but it's always worth it. You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to be present.

Your mind matters. Your voice matters. You matter!

Image Image Credit Photo by Michael Butler Image Alt Ronald Wink Woodall Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

How to connect with Ronald Wink Woodall

Instagram: @WinkWoodall @thetalentconnect

Organizations: @TheTalentConnect and @ProductionWellnessHouse

Where to order "The Pocket Book of Quotes: An Actor's Guide to Motivation”: https://the-talent-connect-store.myshopify.com/products/the-pocket-book-of-quotes-an-actors-guide-to-motivation