The Production Wellness House (TPWH) is shaking up the entertainment industry by putting mental health front and center, where it belongs. Founded by licensed psychotherapist and production therapist Candace Washington as well as educator and entertainment executive Ronald “Wink” Woodall, the innovative initiative is all about making sure folks on both sides of the camera get the support they need – mind, body, and soul. They’re not just talking about change; they’re building a movement to make mental wellness a real priority in the industry. To bring their vision to the masses, they tapped media strategist and co-founder Nicole Baskin and will utilize her PR expertise to amplify their message and make sure this conversation reaches all the right people.

On March 8, TPWH is pulling up to the Millennial Social Work Conference at Clark Atlanta University, headlining as the keynote presenters and introducing themselves to the world in a big way. “It is the perfect place and time to launch our company, as the base of the audience will be licensed mental health professionals,” Woodall tells REVOLT. “This is the group of professionals that will become our future production therapists, changing the game and supporting this movement. We are not only advocates of bridging the gap between mental wellness and entertainment; we offer training modules that will prepare mental health professionals, who are already board-certified and licensed, to know how to effectively work on productions.”

That isn’t all. The event will also feature a must-see conversation with award-winning producer, director, actress and mental health advocate Terri J. Vaughn, followed by a fireside chat with a lineup of powerhouse industry pros. This isn’t just another panel – this is a real, unfiltered discussion about the mental health struggles creatives deal with every day and how to turn awareness into action. Vaughn and her fellow panelists are bringing the real talk and making sure this industry starts taking wellness as seriously as it should.

For Washington and Woodall, it’s about flipping the whole system on its head. “It’s time to normalize mental wellness in the entertainment industry,” Woodall added. “It’s a growing conversation that most agree with, often surfacing when someone is unfortunately affected by some form of emotional trauma. We are taking steps to build the foundation and formalize the process to ensure this conversation becomes a tangible practice, not just a great conversation topic.”

Washington echoed that sentiment, making it clear that no one is exempt from needing support. “It’s essential to recognize that no one, regardless of socioeconomic status or career path, is immune to facing challenges,” she tells us. “It is vital to have access to licensed mental health professionals who truly understand the unique intersection of the arts and mental health. You may see lights, camera, action, but have no idea what many face behind the scenes. Prioritizing wellness strategies highlights the importance of well-being in the entertainment industry and sends a powerful message to our culture: We all deserve to be well and whole and thrive beyond our extraordinary gifts and talents.”

With their official launch at the Millennial Social Work Conference, The Production Wellness House is stepping up to create a paradigm shift. Through advocacy, education and hands-on support, they’re making sure the entertainment industry doesn’t stop at just talking about mental health and actually does something about it. This is the future, and TPWH is making sure everybody gets the help they need to thrive, not just survive.

Visit The Production Wellness House at the company’s official website and on Instagram.