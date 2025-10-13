Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pooh Shiesty performs during Shiesty Season Spring Fest in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few rappers embody the raw, unfiltered energy of Memphis rap quite like Pooh Shiesty. Rising out of Cane Creek Apartments with a husky voice and an ear for eerie trap production, the 1017 signee made his name on street realism and instinctive confidence — the kind that made “Back in Blood” a generational anthem before he even dropped a full project.

His breakout mixtape, Shiesty Season, proved that success was no fluke. Balancing aggression with charisma, Pooh translated regional slang and war-zone storytelling into mainstream hits, earning platinum plaques and respect across state lines. His chemistry with peers like Lil Durk, Big30, and Gucci Mane bridged the Memphis and Atlanta scenes, while his signature “shiesty mask” became a visual calling card for a new era of Southern rap.

Though his career faced interruptions along the way, Shiesty’s music continues to move through car speakers and club systems with the same intensity that first put him on the map. These songs capture the menace, melody, and Memphis pride that turned Pooh Shiesty from a neighborhood name into a national force.

1. Back In Blood

Pooh Shiesty’s Memphis-to-Chicago breakout anthem was pure menace in motion. Over YC’s icy production, Shiesty and Lil Durk traded threats and loyalty codes like commandments. It’s the track that made “Blrrrd!” a rallying cry, turning underground tension into national firepower.

2. See Red

“See Red” was Shiesty paranoid, precise, and undefeated. Produced by TP808 and Nick Seeley, the track painted the cost of constant warfare with hypnotic menace and Southern poise. Every bar felt like a warning siren, proof that even amid success, Pooh never forgot where he came from.

3. Main Slime (Remix)

A Memphis trifecta at its grimiest. Produced by Tay Keith, “Main Slime (Remix)” sharpened Pooh Shiesty’s debut anthem with extra weight. Moneybagg Yo’s verse blended hustler finesse with street paranoia, while Shiesty proved why his name became a lifestyle.

4. Guard Up

“Guard Up” found Pooh Shiesty turning trauma into triumph. Backed by TP808 and L3NO Loaded’s booming production, he rapped about paranoia, loss, and resilience with unshakable focus. It’s a reminder that even with his fame solidified, Shiesty keeps his defenses high.

5. Monday To Sunday

A hustler’s schedule with no days off. On “Monday to Sunday,” Pooh Shiesty linked with Lil Baby and BIG30 for a nonstop flex through street ambition and trap luxury. Backed by Beats Mode and PabloMCR’s rolling bass, the trio blended Memphis edge with Atlanta precision. Pure motion music.

6. Shiesty Summer

The one that (arguably) started it all. “Shiesty Summer” introduced Pooh Shiesty’s cold delivery and fearless storytelling to the rap world. Over TP808’s menacing beat, he set the tone for his brand and marked the origin point of the “Blrrrd” era.

7. SUVs (Black On Black)

Jack Harlow’s laid-back flex met Pooh Shiesty’s cold-blooded composure over Go Grizzly and Smash David’s luxury-trap beat. Their chemistry felt effortless (one rapped from penthouses, the other from the pavement) and proved confidence speaks the same language everywhere.

8. Federal Contraband (Freestyle)

Recorded straight from prison, “Federal Contraband” captured Pooh Shiesty’s rawest state of mind. Over TP808’s minimalist beat, he delivered a phone-call flow packed with pain, reflection, and defiance. It was part confession and part coronation.

9. Switch It Up

On “Switch It Up,” Pooh Shiesty showed his versatility by speeding up his flow without losing his trademark approach. Joined by Chicago’s G Herbo, he merged Memphis aggression with Midwest precision over DJ Pain 1’s tense production.

10. Ugly

Shiesty linked up with mentor Gucci Mane for a cold-blooded reminder of his origins. “Ugly” was gun talk meets designer gear, or street pride meets label success, over Doc Playboi and Nile Waves’ pounding production.

11. ABCGE

Pooh Shiesty and BIG30 turned the alphabet into a warning shot on this hard-hitting Memphis anthem. “ABCGE” (short for All Brothers Choppa Gang Entertainment) set the tone for their takeover with Shiesty’s cold precision and BIG30’s booming delivery.

12. Gone MIA

“Gone MIA” captured Shiesty in full reflection mode. Over TP808 and Nick Seeley’s eerie beat, he fired off bars about loyalty, loss, and survival with cinematic precision. The line “Big Shiesty for president” pretty much summed up the cool and confident tone.

13. Twerksum

Pooh Shiesty’s “Twerksum” helped to introduce the world to his icy composure. The Jordanprodit-backed number blended street business with hitmaking instinct. As the lead single from Shiesty Season, this track cemented him as Memphis’ next great export.

14. 7.62 God

“7.62 God” made his name synonymous with Memphis street rap. TP808’s booming beat backed Shiesty’s cold-blooded storytelling as he raps about life on the edge — complete with slick COVID-era bars that marked his rise. Two years later, “7.62 God (Reloaded)” took the original to new heights, adding heavy-hitters BIG30 and EST Gee for a lethal remix.

15. Neighbors

Pooh Shiesty and BIG30’s chemistry shined brightest on “Neighbors,” a platinum-certified anthem built for bass-heavy car systems. Produced by C-Mo, the track blends rapid-fire flows with razor-sharp detail — Shiesty’s bars met BIG30’s delivery like two sides of the same coin.