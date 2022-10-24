Image Image Credit Screenshot from “99” video Image Alt Future, Lil Baby and Juelz Santana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, Lil Baby marked his official return with his fourth studio LP, WHAM (or Who Harder Than Me). On Friday (Jan. 17), the Quality Control star kept the momentum going with a new visual for "99," a collaboration with Future that was produced by Wheezy, Dez Wright and 9Jay. The song's title was derived from Pluto's opening bars. “I get to shinin' up my golds like Juvie in ‘99/ I’m rockin’ a clean suit like I was Snoop, beat his homicide,” he boasted on the hard-hitting effort.

Directed by Carters Vision, whose real name is Benjamin Carter, the accompanying clip brought viewers to New York City, where Lil Baby and his Atlanta peer connected with some of Harlem's finest. Dipset veteran Juelz Santana also made his cameo in different locations, complete with his iconic bandana.

WHAM contains additional features from the likes of Young Thug, GloRilla, Rod Wave, Rylo Rodriguez, Travis Scott and 21 Savage. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 140,000 album-equivalent units sold. It’s Lil Baby’s fourth chart-topper overall, after 2020’s My Turn, 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes (with Lil Durk) and 2022’s It’s Only Me.

As REVOLT previously reported, Lil Baby is already set to deliver Dominique, his follow-up to WHAM that’s expected to make landfall in February. In an interview with Spotify’s “RapCaviar,” he revealed why he decided to switch the release order between the two bodies of work. “It was gonna be too fast for my fans ‘cause I ain’t bring them up to speed to Dominique,” he explained about his upcoming offering, which will bring forth a more mature sound than previous efforts. “I had to look at it differently. I ain’t in the streets no more. ... I’m the streets. I can’t get grown on my fans too quick. ... Now, they can see me as two people.”