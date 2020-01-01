Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Baby has a couple of big reasons to celebrate the new year. On Sunday (Jan. 12), his fourth studio LP, WHAM, officially debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 140,000 album-equivalent units sold. It’s his fourth overall, behind 2020’s My Turn, 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, and 2022’s My Turn. An extended version of WHAM, which boasted assists from the likes of Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, 21 Savage and Rod Wave, was also available on Lil Baby's official website.

Taking to Instagram, the Atlanta rapper shared an image showing his commercial achievements, which included No. 1 placements on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Using the post’s caption, he revealed some information regarding WHAM’s official follow-up. “See y’all again in a couple weeks,” he wrote before confirming that the previously announced Dominique will arrive in February.

As REVOLT reported, Lil Baby spoke to Spotify’s Rap Caviar about his musical transition. “I’m 30 years old... I came into the game [at] 22 years old. From where I was at, 22 to where I’m at now is completely different,” he explained. “The way I think, the way I move, I gotta do everything a certain way. So, I had to take these last two years to transition into who I am today.”

He also revealed how the more street-focused WHAM – which stands for Who Hard As Me – was designed to be a warm-up of sorts before his next body of work. “It was gonna be too fast for my fans ‘cause I ain’t bring them up to speed to Dominique,” he admitted. “I had to look at it differently. I ain’t in the streets no more... I’m the streets. I can’t get grown on my fans too quick... Now, they can see me as two people.”