Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pooh Shiesty at Onyx Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pooh Shiesty's All Eyes on Shiest includes guest appearances from GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and BIG30.

He remains in federal custody, with a trial set for February 2027.

Prosecutors allege his involvement in a Dallas studio incident, and he pleaded not guilty.

On Friday (Aug. 7), Pooh Shiesty returned with All Eyes on Shiest, a 16-track project released while the Memphis rapper remains in federal custody.

Notably, the album was released through Gucci Mane's 1017 Global and Atlantic Records. The project includes appearances from BIG30, K Carbon, Baby Slime, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and the late Tay Keith, who handled production on the early standout “Booty Club.”

All Eyes on Shiest opens with “I’m Back” and also includes “Federal Reality,” “Reap What You Sow,” “Collecting Tears,” “McLaren Truck,” and “Bigger Than the Program.” Shiesty previewed the release Wednesday (Aug. 5) with “Last Man Breathin,” his first new song since his April arrest. "Bein' a rapper and a killer at the same time ain't easy /

Gotta be the last motherf**ker breathing," he rapped on the chorus.

The album closes with two previously released bonus tracks: “FDO” marked Shiesty’s first single after he was released from federal prison in October 2025, while “MANE,” his collaboration with fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla, arrived in June. The new project follows 2022's Shiesty Season: Certified, which added new material to his 2021 breakout project.

The All Eyes on Shiest title also predates his latest legal troubles. Shiesty used the phrase at the end of a lengthy message shared from prison in February 2023 while serving his previous sentence.

What is the status of Pooh Shiesty’s federal case?

Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., is one of nine defendants charged in connection with an alleged Jan. 10 incident at a Dallas recording studio. Federal prosecutors allege Williams arranged a business meeting to discuss his recording contract before he and several others carried out an armed takeover.

According to the Justice Department, the complaint alleged that Williams produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint. That victim was identified in court documents only as “R.D.” and described as the owner of 1017 Records. Multiple outlets, including The Associated Press, identified R.D. as Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Delantic Davis.

Gucci later appeared to address the allegations through music. In April, he released the Zaytoven-produced “CRASH DUMMY,” which referenced a business meeting becoming a setup and seemed to take aim at Shiesty without mentioning him by name. The Atlanta legend also seemingly addressed the underlying contract dispute, rapping, “After all that, boy, you still signed to me.”

Williams Jr. pleaded not guilty. Per KERA News, his trial was originally scheduled to begin in July, but was postponed after his attorneys requested additional time to review roughly 96 gigabytes, or about 14,000 pages, of discovery. He remains in custody, with trial now scheduled to begin Feb. 22, 2027.