Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

On “CRASH DUMMY,” Gucci Mane seemingly references Pooh Shiesty and mentions that the rapper remains signed to 1017 Global.

Federal prosecutors allege Shiesty and others were involved in a robbery and kidnapping tied to a contract dispute.

Shiesty’s attorney disputes key elements of the case, including claims about a contract and referenced video evidence.

Gucci Mane has seemingly broken his silence following the alleged robbery and kidnapping involving him and Pooh Shiesty. Shiesty, along with eight others, was arrested last week.

On his new track, “CRASH DUMMY,” released at midnight (April 10) — notably just days after Shiesty was denied bail — Gucci appeared to reflect on what allegedly went down. “Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me / I'm like Birdman and, n**ga, this my Cash Money,” he rapped over the Zaytoven-produced beat.

“I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a setup / I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N**ga dapped me up, the whole time they plotting against me,” Gucci spat a few bars later. Elsewhere in the song, the Everybody Looking artist likened the incident to Suge Knight supposedly coercing Eazy-E to drop Dr. Dre from Ruthless Records “back in the day.”

Listen to “CRASH DUMMY” below.

What was Pooh Shiesty accused of in the robbery and kidnapping case?

According to Rolling Stone, the incident reportedly took place on Jan. 10, when Shiesty (whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr.) and eight other men allegedly brandished firearms and stole jewelry, cash, and other valuables, such as Rolex watches and a Louis Vuitton bag, from their victims. The court filing claimed co-defendant BIG30 retrieved a bag containing an “AK-style pistol” for Shiesty, then filmed Gucci as he signed paperwork ending the “Back in Blood” hitmaker’s contract.

Federal prosecutors suggested Shiesty was “upset with the terms of his [recording] contract” and decided to take matters into his own hands. The complaint also included photos of scratches on another victim’s wrist and neck as a result of being “choked from behind to the point of nearly losing consciousness,” per the publication.

Following the hearing where Shiesty’s bail was denied, his longtime attorney, Bradford Cohen, said it was “fascinating” how long it took the FBI to build a case. “The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said,” the legal professional told FOX 4 News.

He continued, “There is no contract, this mystery contract. They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns. They have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence.”