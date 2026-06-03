Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Peabo Bryson performs onstage during "The Gentlemen Of Soul" concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on July 20, 2019 in Mableton, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Peabo Bryson's family confirmed he died on Tuesday (June 2) while surrounded by his loved ones.

Public figures, including Celine Dion and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, shared tributes reflecting on his career and character.

A cause of death was not disclosed, though Bryson suffered a stroke days earlier and previously experienced a heart attack in 2019.

Love is pouring in from across the world for Peabo Bryson following his death. On Tuesday (June 2), the R&B singer, best known to many for Disney classics like “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” transitioned “peacefully” at 5 p.m. ET, his family confirmed.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read, adding that the “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” artist was “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him” when he died.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” they shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Peabo Bryson at Met Life Presents the Apollo Theatre Hall of Fame Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A cause of death was not shared, though it was announced on Sunday (May 31) that Bryson had suffered a stroke. He also had a massive heart attack in 2019, though it’s unclear whether that played any role. Our hearts go out to the Grammy-winning singer’s family and loved ones. Continue scrolling to see reactions from celebrities and fans who were touched by his music.

Fans and famous friends celebrate Peabo Bryson’s lasting legacy

Among the stars who shared heartfelt tributes to Bryson was none other than Celine Dion, who won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal with him at the 1993 Grammy Awards. “I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson,” she began. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.”

The Taking Chances musician then recalled how “wonderful and generous” Bryson was, even as she was still learning to sing in English. “He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed,” Dion continued. “My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also honored Bryson, praising his “extraordinary talent, timeless artistry, and unmistakable voice.” Meanwhile, one X user pointed out how rare singers of his caliber are now: “You had Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross, Freddie Jackson, Peabo Bryson, El DeBarge, and countless others running around at the same time. We will never have that again.” Continue scrolling for more reactions.