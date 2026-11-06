Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Azzi Fudd #35 and Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings look on against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

On Azzi Fudd's weekly podcast, she and Paige Bueckers shared that they called it quits before the 2026 WNBA draft.

Despite their breakup, the former couple remain good friends and played together for the Dallas Wings this past season.

The two initially confirmed their relationship in 2025, after a phone case reading “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” caught fans’ attention.

All good things must come to an end, and apparently, that includes one of our favorite WNBA couples. On Friday (Nov. 6), Paige Bueckers joined Azzi Fudd for an episode of “Fudd Around And Find Out,” where the two confirmed that they’re no longer romantically involved — and haven’t been for quite some time.

A few minutes into the podcast, the Dallas Wings teammates discussed their offseason activities and Fudd’s trip to Ibiza before the latter announced that she and Bueckers had something they wanted to share with everyone. The shooting guard revealed, “We are no longer together. I don’t know how else to say that.”

Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings (R) poses with Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“We’re not together anymore,” Bueckers confirmed. Although neither felt obligated to get into the specifics of their breakup, she clarified that it happened “over a year” ago. The Minnesota native added, “Everybody’s going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re teammates. How is this going to work?’ We were not together before she got drafted. So, all of those narratives can go to bed.”

For anyone who doesn't know, Fudd was the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, which took place in April. In case anyone had doubts, Bueckers emphasized that their relationship had absolutely nothing to do with her teammate making it to the league. “She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend. She was drafted because she deserved it,” the two-time All-Star explained. “She’s an amazing human [and] amazing basketball player, and we’re still friends. We’re still cool.”

Watch the “Fudd Around And Find Out” episode below, then continue scrolling to learn more about the WNBA stars’ dating timeline.

When did Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd start dating?

Bueckers and Fudd, who previously graced REVOLT’s list of the cutest WNBA basketball couples, confirmed their relationship in 2025. The 23-year-old notably went viral after fans spotted her phone case in an Instagram post, which read, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” Long before they went public, though, the two were obviously teammates at UConn until Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. They also attended a USA Basketball camp together back in high school.

While some fans will undoubtedly be heartbroken over their split, we’re just happy to see that they’re still on good terms. “Sometimes in life, there’s just seasons. And sometimes in life, two people are just at different points of their life,” Bueckers shared during the podcast. “At the end of the day, like, we still care about each other. We want the best for each other.”