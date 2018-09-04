Image Image Credit Tom Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Tom Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Bill Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oprah Winfrey, Tim Walz, and John Legend Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), delegates, the media, and more poured back into Chicago's United Center for the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The event continued to bring forth memorable on-stage moments from the likes of New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, comedian Kenan Thompson, former President Bill Clinton, and actress Mindy Kaling, who served hosting duties.

The night was also a showcase for the Democratic Party's rising stars. Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore all delivered speeches that were well-received by the audience. Continuing the vibes from previous nights, John Legend and Stevie Wonder kept the crowd energy high with musical performances.

Oprah Winfrey delivered her first-ever speech at a national political convention and opened up about her experiences with prejudice. "I have actually traveled this country from the Redwood forest – love those redwoods – to the Gulf Stream waters. I’ve seen racism, and sexism, and income inequality, and division. I’ve not only seen it; at times, I’ve been on the receiving end of it," she stated. "But, more often than not, what I’ve witnessed and experienced are human beings, both conservative and liberal, who may not agree with each other, but who would still help you in a heartbeat if you were in trouble. These are the people who make me proud to say that I am an American."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made headlines, not just for his vice-presidential nomination acceptance, but also for a heartfelt moment involving his 17-year-old son, Gus Walz. Gus' emotional outburst, "That's my dad!" captured the event's spirit and highlighted Tim's blend of compassion and authenticity -- qualities that led him to his current position as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate. Those who missed it can watch Tim's speech and other select clips from the evening's festivities below.