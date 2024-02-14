Image Image Credit Paul Morigi/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris, and Fat Joe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As reported by Billboard on Monday (Nov. 4), Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign announced an impressive lineup for two Election Eve rallies in Pennsylvania. Harris is expected to make appearances at both events, which are set to run simultaneously from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh rally will feature the likes of singer Andra Day, DJs Arie Cole and D-Nice, and a special appearance by Katy Perry. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia rally boasts an even more star-studded roster, with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, and Oprah Winfrey among the confirmed speakers. The latter event will also include musical performances by a diverse group of artists, including Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, Freeway, Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, The Roots, and Lady Gaga. “It’s time to get ready to vote. I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania,” Gaga shared on social media.

Big names have been a constant throughout Vice President Harris' campaign, as the past few weeks have seen the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Cardi B providing public endorsements for the Democratic presidential nominee. “I wasn’t gonna vote this year… but [with] Kamala Harris joining the race, she changed my mind completely,” Cardi stated during an onstage appearance in Milwaukee, WI on Friday (Nov. 1). “I did not have faith [in] any candidates until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country.”

Billboard added that, ahead of the events, speculation circulated that Taylor Swift might join the lineup, especially after the Pennsylvania native publicly endorsed Harris in September. “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” the pop star wrote at the time. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.”