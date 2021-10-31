Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images and Ivan Apfel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL Cool J, Fat Joe and Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 14), LL Cool J marked his official return to wax with "Saturday Night Special," a Q-Tip-produced collaboration that features Hip Hop heavyweights Rick Ross and Fat Joe. The track also boasts a matching visual that shows the three artists rocking fly threads with a Maybach in full view. As far as subject matter, LL used Q-Tip's incredible flip of Caravan's "Bobbing Wide" instrumental to give a lesson in street politics.

"So many different hustlers you meet in the game, s**t is cold, don't put your trust in 'em, let me explain/ The greedy killer, he wanna f**k h**s and get the money, but he quick to feel disrespected/ One slip of the tongue, wrong words selected, bullets drillin' in your melon when you least expect it/ No. 1 priority, self-preservation, that applies to majority different situations..."

Not long after the song's release, fans hopped on social media to praise the Queens legend's new single. "Yo! This new LL Cool J, Ross and Fat Joe go crazy!" wrote SoziNotIso. "[What the f**k]. Good raps," the user added. Meanwhile, Alan_sbg tweeted, "That LL Cool J song [is] the kind of track that’ll get a Grammy nomination outta nowhere."

As REVOLT previously reported, LL provided fans with some news about his upcoming album. "It’s the real deal, baby. It’s go time. ‘Saturday Night Special’ is the first single. I’ll let you know about the features [in a] couple of days," he said in a self-recorded clip. "[The] tracklisting for the album is coming… It’s on, baby, you know what I’m sayin’. New LL, you know what it is, you know exactly what it is," he added.

It's been 11 years since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee liberated his 13th studio LP, Authentic. Released independently, that project earned him a top 10 placement on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Check out some additional tweets about “Saturday Night Special” below.