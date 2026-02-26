Image Image Credit Getty Images Image Alt Omarion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Omarion has always moved with intention. Long before wellness quotes and viral moments made him a meme for unbothered energy, he was a teenager anchoring one of the most explosive R&B groups of the early 2000s. As the lead singer of B2K, Omarion didn’t just step into the spotlight — he owned it. The vocals were smooth, the choreography was sharp, and the presence was undeniable.

Together with Lil Fizz, Raz-B, and J-Boog, B2K helped define a generation of Millennium-era R&B that felt youthful, kinetic, and distinctly ours. Their success wasn’t confined to radio. In 2004, the group took their chemistry to the big screen with You Got Served, a dance film that became a cultural touchstone. The movie cemented their influence on street dance culture at large. It was also when a young Omarion proved he wasn’t simply a singer who could keep up with choreography, but he was a performer who understood how to command a frame.

Around the same time, he showed another layer of his charisma on the UPN sitcom “One on One,” stepping into acting in a way that felt natural, not forced. Still, even at the height of B2K’s fame, it was clear O’s story wouldn’t be limited to one chapter. When the group disbanded, he faced the question that lingers over every breakout member of a successful collective: What happens next?

His answer came swiftly. As a solo artist, Omarion refined his sound and matured his image, trading in teenage heartthrob energy for something smoother and more self-possessed. Songs like “O,” “Touch,” and later “Ice Box” showcased not only his vocal control but his ability to translate emotion through movement, which is a rare gift in R&B’s evolving landscape. He chose to elevate his choreography instead of abandoning it.

Over time, he became a steady presence in R&B through touring, releasing projects, and embracing fatherhood and personal growth in ways that felt authentic rather than performative. That steadiness made the B2K reunion feel different. After teasing fans for years with surprise appearances that instantly went viral, B2K officially confirmed they were joining Bow Wow for the 2026 “Boys 4 Life Tour.”

Seven years after reuniting for 2019’s “Millennium Tour,” Omarion, Fizz, Raz, and Boog once again stepped into formation, but as new partners with the Black Promoters Collective. The partnership tapped deeper into their catalog and the energy that first introduced them to the world. “The tour was presented to us, but it was definitely something that we wanted to do,” Boog explained. “It’s for the fans.” Omarion echoed that sentiment, hinting that the group wanted to fully honor this special era of music, one where legacy acts aren’t just remembered but actively celebrated.

There’s an understanding of timing, gratitude, and honoring the people who started the journey with them in the first place. Fans who once memorized every eight-count have become adults themselves, showing up with the same excitement but a different perspective. Social media has amplified nostalgia in ways the early 2000s never could, introducing B2K’s music and dance breaks to younger audiences who weren’t even around for the first wave. The reunion doesn’t just bridge time, but it bridges generations. B2K hitting the road in 2026 isn’t a rewind — it’s a full-circle moment. The energy may feel familiar from the harmonies, the choreography, the screams, but the perspective is fresh.

When REVOLT caught up with the Sex Playlist artist at the Black Music Collective’s (BMC) 4th annual Recording Academy Honors event, he spoke about paying homage to New Edition, one of R&B’s most enduring groups. He talked about what it means to see artists navigate breakups, solo runs, tension, and still find their way back to each other. That blueprint clearly resonated. He also made it clear that B2K couldn’t just pop out without doing the internal work first. Before the stage lights and tour rehearsals, there were honest conversations.

The BMC has honored many legends, including New Edition, whom you and the members of B2K paid homage to. How does it feel to go back in time for a bit and give them their flowers?

It feels amazing. The music that’s being praised right now is some of the greatest eras and times of our life. I love it. Let’s honor our people who have contributed to great memories and timelines. It’s going forward.

What was one of the main things you had to do with B2K in order for you all to get back to a good place?

We had to have hard conversations. We had to have man-to-man conversations. Also, be willing to take the risk to be uncomfortable, whether we agree or disagree. It’s important in life. That’s some of the healing that we did.

Has the group decided to make more music together?

Absolutely. A B2K project is coming with the tour. This year. Get your tickets for the “Boys 4 Life Tour” with Bow Wow, Yung Joc, and Amerie. It’s going to be a vibe, so pop out.

What’s the tone of the album?

The album is going to feel like classic B2K, and then you’ll get 20+ years of marination. What’s cool about my generation is we still look the same. The energy and the vibe [are just] elevated.

Any features on the album?

We definitely have some features. I’ll say this. Bow Wow is definitely on the project. There’s a few newcomers as well, and I don’t want to give too much away (laughs).