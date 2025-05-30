Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Amerie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Amerie joined NPR for a soulful “Tiny Desk” concert celebrating hits from her albums All I Have and Touch.

Backed by the Backyard Band, she performed fan-favorites including “1 Thing” and “Why Don’t We Fall In Love.”

The performance marks her return to the spotlight with a tour and new music in 2025.

There is something about Amerie that makes her union of brass, jazz, go-go, and smooth vocals the perfect soundtrack for summer days. So, it only makes sense that she join NPR’s celebration of Black Music Month with a sultry “Tiny Desk” performance alongside the Backyard Band, featuring some of her big hits and deep album cuts.

The mini-concert premiered on Friday (June 6). The set list included “Talkin' to Me,” “Why Don’t We Fall in Love,” “Mine,” “I Just Died,” “Rolling Down My Face,” “Talkin' About,” and for the closer, “1 Thing.” The performance pulled from her debut album All I Have and her sophomore project Touch, which just hit its 20th anniversary — a perfect fit for NPR’s Black Music Month tribute to timeless albums.

“The idea of celebrating anniversaries came to me as I witnessed Chaka Khan deliver one of the most outstanding ‘Tiny Desk’ concerts of all time last year. She reminded us that she’s been making music for 50 years,” “Tiny Desk” host and producer Bobby Carter explained in a statement released in late May. Throughout the month, NPR will spotlight artists and their iconic records that have reached significant milestones.

“This year feels like the perfect time to stop and revere some of the greatest albums in Black music. These artists might not be the first you hear in the pop culture conversation, but they are crown jewels in Black culture. These are our icons,” Carter added. Other anniversary “Tiny Desk” performances include E-40’s In a Major Way, Keyshia Cole’s The Way It Is, Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & Orange Juice, Beenie Man’s Art and Life, and others representing decades of musical influence.

Amerie teases new album and joins Keyshia Cole for summer tour

The Billboard charting songstress dropped off her newest single, “Mine,” in March with the help of Grammy Award-winning producer Troy Taylor. The romantic ballad signaled her official return to the R&B scene after seven years. An album has also been teased for release sometime in 2025. But, in the meantime, fans can check her out on tour with Keyshia Cole for “The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour.”

For over 20 years, Amerie has defined the sound of summer. With new music on the horizon and a tour in motion, she’s proving her legacy is still in full effect. Her “Tiny Desk” performance isn’t just a celebration of her past — it’s a reminder that her voice, her sound, and her impact still hit just as hard.