On Monday (Nov. 25), NPR Music premiered an episode of “Tiny Desk Concert” with Teedra Moses, who celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her debut LP, Complex Simplicity. During the roughly 20-minute performance, the New Orleans talent delivered soulful renditions of “Caught Up,” “You'll Never Find (A Better Woman),” “Be Your Girl,” and the album's title track. J. Black, Durand Bernarr, and more joined Moses as part of her band.

The “Tiny Desk” episode received plenty of praise from longtime fans of NPR’s series and the former Maybach Music signee. “I’m so happy she’s getting all this shine," a supporter tweeted. "I’ve been in love with Complex Simplicity forever.” Others couldn't help but notice her resemblance to a certain legendary actress. “Teedra Moses is really just Phylicia Rashad with an elite voice. It’s hilarious every time I see her,” someone joked. One user couldn't help but be in awe of her beauty, stating, “[I've] been on Teedra Moses' [Instagram] account for like the last 30 minutes liking posts from 2021,” he admitted. “I didn't realize how fine she is till this morning.”

Released in 2004, Complex Simplicity consisted of 14 songs with contributions from Jadakiss and Raphael Saadiq. Other versions of the classic body of work came with assists from the likes of Truth Hurts, Pitbull, Lil’ Scrappy, and Moses’ twin sons, Coast Contra’s Ras Austin and Taj Austin.

Currently, she’s on the last leg of her tour in honor of the pivotal project, with confirmed shows taking place in Boston and New York before year’s end. “Let’s talk all about the story of my complex simplicity that [led] me to write the songs that got us all [through] to the other side. Bring the vibes and enthusiastic body movements,” she captioned on social media. Moses also promised that more dates are on the way.

Check out plenty of other reactions to her “Tiny Desk Concert” below.