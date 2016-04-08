Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Maxwell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Aug. 23), NPR Music blessed viewers with the latest episode of their "Tiny Desk Concert" with none other than Maxwell. During the 30-minute set, the R&B veteran performed live renditions of classic cuts like “Bad Habits,” “Lifetime,” “Pretty Wings,” and “Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder).”

“I'ma keep it a bill wit' y'all one time. I have not slept all night," he admitted to the crowd in the room. "I'm telling you, 100 percent, I've been up, so nervous about this. This, to me, is one of the most epic places to be. This is where real music can't lie. You can't lie here. So, thank you for making this nervousness become appreciation, and comfort, and security right now. Thank you, seriously. That's some real s**t right there."

It's been eight years since Maxwell unveiled his most recent body of work, blackSUMMERS'night, the second part of what is intended to be a three-part album series. The soulful effort came with 12 tracks – including the Adult R&B Songs chart-topper "Lake by the Ocean" – and was produced entirely by Hod David, Stuart Matthewman, and the Brooklyn legend himself. blackSUMMERS'night debuted on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts at No. 3 and No. 1, respectively.

As far as when the final installment will be complete, Maxwell shared some positive news to The Associated Press back in 2023. "I just have to finish the trilogy part, and then we’re going to move into some stuff that happened before I was even 17,” he stated about his plans. "[It will also include] lots of songs from the '90s that never got on the albums. It’s a different time, [and] I’m so grateful."

Check out the "Tiny Desk Concert" set below. As REVOLT previously reported, this September will see Maxwell on his "Serenade Tour" with Jazmine Sullivan and October London as his supporting acts.