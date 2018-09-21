Earlier today (March 25), Maxwell hopped on social media to announce "The Serenade Tour," which will make several stops in North American cities this fall. He also revealed that not only will Jazmine Sullivan be joining as a supporting act, but so will rising star October London, a singer-songwriter currently signed to Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records imprint.
It's been eight years since the release of Maxwell's fifth studio LP, blackSUMMERS'night, which is meant to be the second installment of a trilogy. That album contained 12 soulful cuts that he produced alongside musicians Hod David and Stuart Matthewman. blackSUMMERS'night was a commercial success that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Maxwell revealed that once he completes the aforementioned saga, he'll take a different creative approach with its follow-up. “I just have to finish the trilogy part, and then we’re going to move into some stuff that happened before I was even 17,” he explained. "[It will also include] lots of songs from the '90s that never got on the albums. It’s a different time, [and] I’m so grateful."
Check out the full schedule for "The Serenade Tour" below.
“The Serenade Tour” dates:
Sept. 14: Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 15: Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena
Sept. 17: Greensboro, NC -- Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 20: Hampton, VA -- Hampton Coliseum
Sept. 21: Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 25: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
Sept. 27: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena
Sept. 28: Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 1: Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 3: Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center
Oct. 4: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena
Oct. 6: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
Oct. 9: Indianapolis, IN -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10: Chicago, IL -- United Center
Oct. 11: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 13: St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center
Oct. 16: Memphis, TN -- FedEx Forum
Oct. 18: Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
Oct. 19: New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center
Oct. 20: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center
Oct. 23: San Diego, CA -- Viejas Arena
Oct. 25: Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena
Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV -- Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 27: Los Angeles, CA -- Kia Forum