Earlier today (March 25), Maxwell hopped on social media to announce "The Serenade Tour," which will make several stops in North American cities this fall. He also revealed that not only will Jazmine Sullivan be joining as a supporting act, but so will rising star October London, a singer-songwriter currently signed to Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records imprint.

It's been eight years since the release of Maxwell's fifth studio LP, blackSUMMERS'night, which is meant to be the second installment of a trilogy. That album contained 12 soulful cuts that he produced alongside musicians Hod David and Stuart Matthewman. blackSUMMERS'night was a commercial success that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Maxwell revealed that once he completes the aforementioned saga, he'll take a different creative approach with its follow-up. “I just have to finish the trilogy part, and then we’re going to move into some stuff that happened before I was even 17,” he explained. "[It will also include] lots of songs from the '90s that never got on the albums. It’s a different time, [and] I’m so grateful."

Check out the full schedule for "The Serenade Tour" below.

“The Serenade Tour” dates:

Sept. 14: Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 15: Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena

Sept. 17: Greensboro, NC -- Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 20: Hampton, VA -- Hampton Coliseum

Sept. 21: Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 25: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center

Sept. 27: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena

Sept. 28: Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29: Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 1: Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 3: Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center

Oct. 4: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena

Oct. 6: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

Oct. 9: Indianapolis, IN -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10: Chicago, IL -- United Center

Oct. 11: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 13: St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center

Oct. 16: Memphis, TN -- FedEx Forum

Oct. 18: Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

Oct. 19: New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center

Oct. 20: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

Oct. 23: San Diego, CA -- Viejas Arena

Oct. 25: Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena

Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV -- Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 27: Los Angeles, CA -- Kia Forum