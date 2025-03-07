Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Shad Moss and Shai Moss attend the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Bow Wow shared a funny exchange with daughter Shai about who really invented the term “rizz.”

The cute video sparked fan reactions celebrating his lasting influence in Hip Hop.

Bow Wow has reached the point in parenthood where his daughter no longer thinks he is cool. The rite of passage of sorts was documented in his Instagram Story while on a shopping trip with Shai Moss and his mother, Teresa Caldwell, on Wednesday (July 2).

Shai might be draining his wallet, but Bow Wow’s confidence is untouched. Long before Gen Z slang took over, he was dominating charts and screens. With 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three Top 10 singles, a breakout role in Like Mike, and a co-sign from Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow built a legacy before he could legally drink. That’s the kind of rizz you can’t fake.

So, what would make his daughter think that rapper has not earned a few cool points? Blame it on the fun but oftentimes shady teenage years. In the video shared with his more than four million followers, the “Fresh Azimiz” artist rehashed how Shai first asked him, “‘Dad, how does it feel to no longer look big anymore?’” His mini-me seemed to have a photo of him pulled up on her phone that she tried to get him to acknowledge.

Bow, obviously unfazed by the antics, continued to explain, “Then she goes, ‘Dad, how does it feel to have rizz?’ I told her, ‘I invented rizz. You must not know who your dad is. I invented the rizz’... I invented rizz. You can’t spell rizz without the Bow.” With a chuckle, he then declared, “I’m back, baby. I been had it. It ain’t went nowhere.”

Fans who have had front-row seats to his nearly 30-year career backed him up when the clip was reposted by The Shade Room. One person commented on the hilarious father-daughter moment with, “Sorry Poo, but your father is MR. THAT. [Oh,] HE IS HIM. Play with ya friends not ya daddy.” Someone else coming to the “Mr. 106 & Park’s” defense typed, “Bow Wow is EXACTLY who he thinks he is.” A third person simply stated that he is in fact a “living legend.”

The numbers don’t lie, and Bow definitely has the records and streams to back up his flex. He is Hip Hop royalty for millennials. Plus, the way his supporters swarmed to defense is proof they are riding with him till the wheels fall off.