Key Takeaways

Normani continues to speak out about the challenges she faced as the only Black member of Fifth Harmony.

During day one of the inaugural Create & Cultivate Festival in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday (July 19), the singer and performer delivered a candid keynote alongside her manager, Lydia Asrat. Speaking with host and former CEO of Motown Records, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Normani opened up about the lack of support she felt in the early stages of her career.

“Honestly, coming out of such a messy girl group and being the only Black girl, brown girl -- you know -- that looked like me. It was my own experience,” the Georgia native shared. “I struggled in moments just in terms of identity, just because -- like I said -- everybody tried to be there the best that they possibly could for me, just based on my experience, but because it wasn't necessarily their own, I felt like I wasn't always seen the way that I needed to [be], therefore, the support wasn't always there the way that I needed.”

The conversation turned to her relationship with Asrat, whom she credits with helping her stay grounded during a transitional period. “My confidence has wavered,” Normani admitted. “There [have been] many times where you even question, like, ‘God, is this still where you're calling me to be?’ But she always reminds me of who I am. Not any of the perceptions, you know, or anything that people have projected on me or the beliefs that I've ended up curating in my own mind. But she reminds me of who I truly am at the core in my abilities, and that I'm already fully equipped.”

She added, “She’s my biggest champion. And I feel safe in any room that I’m in with her. I know that I’m going to be protected.”

Asrat didn’t hesitate to back that up. “I don’t play about her,” she said. Normani replied, “She don’t play about me.”

The latest in Normani’s career

In her solo career, Normani has continued making waves in music and beyond. In June 2024, she released her long-awaited debut album, DOPAMINE, a bold statement of artistry and independence. This year, Normani got engaged to football player DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf, marking a new chapter in both her personal and professional life.

The keynote was a highlight of a star-studded, two-day event featuring appearances from Ciara, Ayesha Curry, Doechii, Jhené Aiko, and more. The Create & Cultivate Festival brought together ambitious women across business, entertainment, and culture for a series of panels, performances, and real conversations about navigating careers on their own terms.