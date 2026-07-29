Image Image Credit OCTAVIO JONES / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derrick Johnson (L), Elmore Wonsley, and civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump (R) look on while Christine Wells-Wonsley, mother of Nolan Xavier Wells, speaks during a news conference during the 117th NAACP National Convention at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on July 22, 2026. Crump unveiled the preliminary findings of an independent autopsy conducted on behalf of the Wells family. Wells, an 18-year-old Mississippi college student, was found dead after a boat trip with friends on July 4. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Christine Wells-Wonsley requested subpoenas to access Nolan Wells’ social media, messaging, and location-tracking accounts.

The subpoenas request usernames, IP addresses, and account records that could clarify activity tied to his phone.

Warren Hudson denied that anyone accessed or deleted information from Wells’ device, while Ben Crump urged witnesses to come forward.

Nolan Wells’ family is still searching for the truth. On Tuesday (July 28), his mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, sought subpoenas to access the social media accounts of the late 18-year-old, who was found on Horn Island after celebrating the Fourth of July there with several others.

According to TMZ, subpoenas were issued to social media giants such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for records tied to Wells’ accounts, as well as messaging app WhatsApp and location-tracking app Life360. The outlet notes that Christine used “Life360 to track Nolan's phone and compared the location history between Snapchat and the tracking app,” but, strangely enough, the data didn’t line up.

In addition to asking the companies to turn over all materials and information associated with Nolan’s accounts, Christine also wants “all current and prior usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, and display names.” TMZ added that she requested the IP addresses linked to his social media accounts, which could reveal whether anyone accessed them from a location Wells wasn’t known to frequent.

Image Image Credit Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Elmore Wonsley and Christine Wells-Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, listen as attorney Ben Crump goes over the results of an independent autopsy of Wells during a press conference at the annual NAACP National Convention on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Eighteen-year-old Wells was found dead two days after he disappeared during a July 4th boat trip to Horn Island off the coast of Mississippi with a group of high school friends. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Nolan Wells’ friend denies anyone accessed or deleted information from his phone

Christine’s decision to issue subpoenas comes on the heels of Warren Hudson, who described himself as Wells’ best friend, speaking about the incident on “The Officer Tatum Show” earlier this month. “We had no reason ever to get on Nolan’s phone and look at anything,” he explained. “None of us touched Nolan’s phone until somebody took it off the boat and put it in Wyatt’s truck, and no one touched it until we handed it back to the mom that was at my buddy’s house.”

When asked whether there was “any chance” someone deleted anything from Wells’ phone, Hudson responded, “Absolutely not.” He added, “None of us have access to Nolan’s password to get on his phone and delete anything, and we have no reason to delete anything. There’s nothing to hide here.”

Ben Crump urged Horn Island witnesses to come forward in Nolan Wells’ case at the 18-year-old's funeral

Last Monday (July 20), Wells’ family held his funeral service, where Ben Crump urged anyone who “took a picture” or has a video from the day the Mississippi teen visited Horn Island to come forward. “We are pleading on behalf of Elmore [Wonsley] and especially on behalf of Christine,” he said. “As she said, any parent, any parent would want the answers as to what happened to their child.”

As previously reported, Rev. Al Sharpton pledged a $50,000 reward for any new information about the circumstances surrounding Wells’ death. Tyler Perry, who covered the funeral costs, offered to match that amount. “We’re putting up $100,000 for anybody that’ll come forward. We just want the truth, that’s all,” the civil rights activist told the attendees at Center Pointe Church.