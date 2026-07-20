Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Benjamin Crump speaks onstage during the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ben Crump used the service to urge witnesses from the July 4 boat trip to share any photos, video, or information.

Rev. Al Sharpton pledged a $50,000 reward for new information, and Tyler Perry matched it, bringing the total to $100,000.

Colin Kaepernick covered the cost of an independent autopsy as the Wells family continues seeking clarity about the teen’s death.

Nolan Wells was remembered as many things during his celebration of life: a son who meant the world to his parents, a kind spirit, a gifted athlete beloved by his teammates, and above all, another Black child gone far too soon.

During the 18-year-old’s funeral service on Monday (July 20), Ben Crump delivered a powerful call for “transparency” as questions remain about why Wells never returned from a July 4 boat trip with his friends. “We’re on a ferocious search for the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” the attorney, who announced earlier this month that he’ll be representing the Wells family, said early in his remarks.

Crump went on to urge anyone who was on Horn Island the same day as Nolan to come forward with whatever they might have, whether they “took a picture” or “have a video.” He added, “We are pleading on behalf of Elmore [Wonsley] and especially on behalf of Christine [Wells-Wonsley].”

Image Image Credit Paula Lobo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt (L to R) BENJAMIN CRUMP, Elmore and Christine Wells-Wonsley sit down to discuss their son on "Good Morning America" on 7/10/26 on ABC. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ben Crump demands truth and justice for Nolan Wells at celebration of life

“As she said, any parent, any parent would want the answers as to what happened to their child. They went on the boat, the boat came back, and Nolan washed up on the shore two days later, dead. Wouldn’t you want answers? Wouldn’t you want transparency? Wouldn’t you want the truth? Wouldn’t you want justice? I mean, is that so much to ask?” he continued before harkening back to the many cases in which Black sons and daughters — some younger, some older — died under “highly questionable circumstances.”

Crump said, “I think about Trayvon Martin. I think about Michael Brown. I think about Breonna Taylor. I think about Botham Jean. I think about Stephon Clark. I think about Sonya Massey. I think about so many of our children that were taken from us.” Watch the rest of his powerful speech below.

Tyler Perry and Al Sharpton offer $100,000 for information in Nolan Wells’ death

During his eulogy, Rev. Al Sharpton pledged a $50,000 reward for any new information about the circumstances surrounding Wells’ death. Near the end of the service, Tyler Perry — who appeared to be watching along with many of us — offered to match that amount. “We’re putting up $100,000 for anybody that’ll come forward. We just want the truth, that’s all,” the civil rights activist announced as applause filled Center Pointe Church.

Perry previously offered to pay for the funeral, while Colin Kaepernick covered the cost of an independent autopsy for the Mississippi teen. “Colin Kaepernick, a real giant in our community that shouldn’t be disrespected by anybody, but I’ll leave that for when I get back to Harlem,” Sharpton said of the former NFL player.