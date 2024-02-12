Image Image Credit Legendary Lade Image Alt Nike Air Max SNDR Gore-Tex “Hyper Crimson” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What's up, everybody? Retro aesthetics meet modern rugged functionality in the November 2024 Nike Air Max SNDR Gore-Tex “Hyper Crimson” release. Taking cues from the newly reintroduced model earlier this year, this offering is an updated Gore-Tex-abled addition to the lineup with dark smoke grey and fiery red details. The result is a blending of the design elements from the 2000s classic with up-to-date weatherproof technology perfect for the on-the-go, global and bold lifestyle of many fans. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the Nike SNDR.

The “Hyper Crimson” Sunder lives up to its name with a smoke grey and fire red upper. Its zippered "Hyper Crimson" ripstop is complemented by black synthetic overlays and silver reflective accents for a glow-in-the-dark effect. Next on the design tip is the black foam midsole with Air units in the forefoot and heel for Nike's trademark cushioning and comfortability, followed by its black outsole.

The company’s signature Swoosh can be found on its zip shroud along with "Air" atop the lace unit, Gore-Tex branding on its lateral heel, and the sneaker's signature Pac-Man-esque outsole. Lastly, for continuity, and no doubt a nod to its throwback models, "6,4,5,3” -- the keypad spelling of Nike -- is obscurely embedded into the design.

This year marks Nike's push for the return of the Air Max SNDR in a big way. Three pairs of bold colorways dropped earlier in 2024, leading up to this winter-ready Gore-Tex release, followed by a hotly anticipated two-pack collaboration with Kids of Immigrants that dropped in November. What are your thoughts on the futuristic-looking offering? Has the brand’s renewed interest in the silhouette sparked your interest and would you cop?

The Nike Air Max SNDR Gore-Tex “Hyper Crimson” was released on Nov. 29 in women’s sizing for $210 and is available now at various retailers.