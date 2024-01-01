Image Image Credit Legendary Lade Image Alt Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black Cement” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In an unsurprising and delightful twist, one of the most storied pairs -- the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black Cement” -- is finally upon us again. As instantly recognizable for its iconic elephant print details as it is for its famous wearers (JAY-Z, Kanye West, Spike Lee and more), this AJ3 is one of those sneakers that everyone loves. The legendary third Jordan silhouette from designer Tinker Hatfield debuted in 1988 and solidified its lore when Michael Jordan won his first NBA All-Star Game MVP title wearing them. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin Facts” review.

For the 2024 release returning six years after its previous reissue, Jordan stays true to the silhouette we all know and love. Its upper features black leather throughout, aided by the history-defining elephant print texture around the heels and toe guard. Fire red details like the Jumpman logo and insole complement black and “Cement Grey” tones, while the signature “Nike Air” branding returns at the back heel, which is completed by Air-Sole units for lightweight cushioning. After all, the “Black Cement” 3s were originally intended for performance and not much needs to be changed when the classic details hit.

Jordan Brand and the company’s most known silhouettes are a classic case of “selling itself.” Most people remember their first Jordan, or the first time they saw their favorite basketball player or celebrity wearing a pair they wanted. With the “Black Cement” 3s, in particular, the story began in 1988 and is still flourishing more than 35 years later! What are your thoughts on the pair’s reissue? Would you cop?

The Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black Cement” was released on Nov. 23 in full-family sizing and is available now at various retailers!